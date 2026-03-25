News + Trends 10 4

Taking small steps forward: Galaxy A57 and A37 unveiled

Samsung presents two new mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A37. With just a few innovations, they manage to be slightly better than their predecessors.

The Galaxy A57 is getting thinner and a new chipset. Both smartphones will be more robust and receive AI tools from the S26 series. A new image processor should ensure better photos, while there are no changes to the battery.

Innovations outside the data sheet

A look at the data sheet of the two new smartphones reveals only a few changes.

The + in the SuperAMOLED display of the Galaxy A57 stands for the design. Here, there is a flexible display under the protective glass, whereas the AMOLED display on the Galaxy A37 is glued to another glass. This is one reason why the A57 has become thinner. Regardless of this, the display edges of the A57 are 0.5 to 1.2 millimetres narrower than its predecessor.

The frame around the display of the Galaxy A57 (left) is narrower.

Samsung is installing LPDDR5X memory in the A-series for the first time. This means that both devices achieve higher data rates than their predecessors - Samsung speaks of 17 and 75 per cent more. Compared to their predecessors, the chipsets offer CPU and GPU increases in the low double-digit range. The increases in the NPU, which is relevant for AI applications, are greater: 42 per cent for the A57 and 167 per cent for the A37. The Galaxy A57 is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.0 thanks to the new chipset.

The aluminium frame of the Galaxy A57 (left) is interrupted by small antennas for better reception.

Optically, there is a new detail on the back with the semi-transparent camera elevation at the edge. It is highly reflective on both devices and attracts fingerprints. The frame of the Galaxy A57 is made of aluminium and looks more premium than the plastic frame of the Galaxy A37.

The Galaxy A37 and A57 are also suitable for a quick outfit check.

With their IP68 certification, the new A models can dive longer and deeper into water than their predecessors. However, they are still not intended for use under water. Samsung uses Gorilla Glass Victus+ for the front and back of the smartphones. This was first used in the S22 series and should not only be scratch-resistant, but also withstand drops from two metres onto rough surfaces.

Detail adjustments to the cameras

Samsung has installed a new image sensor in the Galaxy A37, which equals the pixel size of the A57 at one micrometre. A new image processor is designed to minimise noise and enhance details, especially in the dark - for photos on the A37 and videos on the A57.

The cameras are indistinguishable from the outside.

Samsung wants to speed up the recording of HDR images on the Galaxy A57 by using a new recording technology with dark and light frames. In addition, the change between the ultra-wide-angle camera and the main camera should no longer be visible when zooming. With the Galaxy A37, the AI also decides which areas belong to the foreground or the blurred background.

Samsung delivers both smartphones with Android 16 and the OneUI 8.5 user interface. They will receive operating system updates and security updates for six years. Samsung is giving its mid-range models some of the new AI tools from the S26 series. These include the ability for the AI to perform tasks across apps - currently limited to apps from Google, Samsung and some third-party providers such as Spotify or WhatsApp.

The four colour variants of the Galaxy A57.

With Gemini, Bixby and Perplexity, there are three installed AI agents to choose from. The latest version of Circle-to-Search is available, which can recognise and search for multiple objects in an image. Transcription is available for recordings with the recorder or with the phone app. Both smartphones make editing suggestions for photos, but the function «Best face» only allows you to select which face from which shot should be included in the finished group photo on the A57.

New to our range Now available: Samsung Galaxy A37 and A57

Samsung Galaxy A57

Samsung does not offer the 512-gigabyte version of the Galaxy A57 in Germany.

128 gigabytes

Smartphones New EUR 529,– Samsung Galaxy A57 128 GB, Awesome Navy, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones New EUR 529,– Samsung Galaxy A57 128 GB, Awesome Icyblue, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones New EUR 529,– Samsung Galaxy A57 128 GB, Awesome Lilac, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones New EUR 529,– Samsung Galaxy A57 128 GB, Awesome grey, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1

256 gigabytes

Smartphones −5% New EUR 559,– minus EUR 30.– with voucher code Samsung Galaxy A57 256 GB, Awesome Navy, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones −5% New EUR 559,– minus EUR 30.– with voucher code Samsung Galaxy A57 256 GB, Awesome Icyblue, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones −5% New EUR 559,– minus EUR 30.– with voucher code Samsung Galaxy A57 256 GB, Awesome Lilac, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones −5% New EUR 559,– minus EUR 30.– with voucher code Samsung Galaxy A57 256 GB, Awesome grey, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1

512 gigabytes

Smartphones Samsung Galaxy A57 512 GB, Awesome Navy, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones Samsung Galaxy A57 512 GB, Awesome Icyblue, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones Samsung Galaxy A57 512 GB, Awesome Lilac, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones Samsung Galaxy A57 512 GB, Awesome grey, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1

Samsung Galaxy A37

The Galaxy A37 is also available in four colours.

The four colour variants of the Galaxy A37.

128 gigabytes

Smartphones New EUR 429,– Samsung Galaxy A37 128 GB, Awesome Lavender, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones New EUR 429,– Samsung Galaxy A37 128 GB, Awesome White, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones New EUR 429,– Samsung Galaxy A37 128 GB, Awesome greygreen, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones New EUR 429,– Samsung Galaxy A37 128 GB, Awesome Charcoal, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1

256 gigabytes

Smartphones −9% New EUR 474,– minus EUR 45.– with voucher code Samsung Galaxy A37 256 GB, Awesome Lavender, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones −9% New EUR 474,– minus EUR 45.– with voucher code Samsung Galaxy A37 256 GB, Awesome White, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones −9% New EUR 474,– minus EUR 45.– with voucher code Samsung Galaxy A37 256 GB, Awesome greygreen, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1 Smartphones −9% New EUR 474,– minus EUR 45.– with voucher code Samsung Galaxy A37 256 GB, Awesome Charcoal, 6.70", Dual SIM, 5G 1

Header image: Jan Johannsen

I like this article! 10 people like this article







