TCS and "Kassensturz" test cheap e-scooters: none are good

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 13.3.2025

The TCS and the TV programme "Kassensturz" tested ten e-scooters in the price range from 320 to 480 francs. Not a single model was convincing.

An estimated 150,000 e-scooters are on the roads in Switzerland. This probably includes many inexpensive models. The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) and the TV programme "Kassensturz" took a close look at exactly ten models in the price range below 500 francs in the laboratory.

No model really impressed the testers.

No model really convinced the testers. The cheap models were unstable, could hardly be repaired themselves, the brakes were weak and the ride comfort was inadequate. The only positive point: the lighting on most of the vehicles tested was surprisingly good.

Only two models with more than 60 out of 100 points

The test winner is the Ninebot E2 Pro D, which was one of the cheapest models in the comparison at the time of testing with a purchase price of 320 francs. TCS and "Kassensturz" praised the high top performance, good acceleration, the available indicator, the wide handlebars and the adjustable recuperation. The heavy weight of 18.8 kilograms and the fact that some play was found in the steering head bearing during testing were criticised.

The Ninebot E2 Pro D scored 63 out of a possible 100 points. For comparison: The test winner achieved over 70 points in the TCS test from 2023. However, it cost almost 1000 francs at the time.

In second place with 61 points was the Street III e-scooter for just under 400 francs, which also achieved the longest range at 40.7 kilometres - measured on a test lap with a rider weighing 90 kilograms. We do not carry this model in our range.

Broad midfield with differences in the details

Six other e-scooters scored between 50 and 60 points in the test. They each have very different advantages and disadvantages.

VMax VX5 ST, 59 points: ergonomic handles, good acceleration, plenty of power, good brakes - short range, poor suspension.

Niu Kqi 2 Pro, 58 points: good range, good grip on the footboard, recuperation, good acceleration - high weight.

BTWIN MD500E, 54 points: good range - no app, low maximum speed, difficult to pump tyres. Not available in our range.

Xiaomi 4 Lite, 2nd gen, 53 points: indicators, recuperation - short range, weak acceleration, narrow handlebars, long battery charging time.

Soflow SO One, 52 points: short charging time - short range, no brake light, power button sluggish.

Navee V40, 52 points: best energy efficiency, recuperation - weak brakes, weak acceleration, high kickstart speed. Not available in our range.

Sandro Capun from TCS Test&Technik attaches a test candidate to the test bench.

Source: Emanuel Freudiger/TCS

Once unconvincing, once even illegal

The Ocean Drive E9 10 is the lightest vehicle tested, has a turn indicator and honeycomb tyres that don't need to be inflated. However, the drive system in particular was not convincing in the TCS laboratory. With 48 out of a maximum of 100 possible points, the scooter landed in ninth and therefore last place.

The tenth vehicle tested was disqualified. TCS and "Kassensturz" purchased the Hezzo HS-04 PRO from Aliexpress for around 470 francs (including subsequent invoice for customs duties and VAT). This did not fulfil Swiss regulations in several respects: at a measured 24.3 km/h, it travelled significantly faster than the permitted 20 km/h, and the reflectors were also missing.

This model may not be ridden on public roads. The testers criticised the fact that they were able to order the Hezzo without any reference to the lack of road approval. Important to know: Vehicles without a licence may be sold in Switzerland, but may not be used on the road. Reputable Swiss dealers and importers indicate on every product where it is registered.

You can read more about this topic in my overview:

Header image: Emanuel Freudiger/TCS

