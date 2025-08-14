News + Trends 4 2

The "best board game of all time" gets a successor: "Brass: Pittsburgh" announced

Simon Balissat Translation: machine translated 14.8.2025

Capitalists watch out! In the third board game in the "Brass" series, you live the dream of US industrialisation in Pittsburgh. You'll have to be patient until next year.

The 2018 release «Brass: Birmingham» currently has the absolute highest rating on the boardgame website boardgamegeek.com, putting it at the top of the unofficial world rankings of board games. If the almost perfect board game gets a successor, it will be a huge thing in the Community.

The publisher Roxley has now announced «Brass: Pittsburgh». The game once again comes from the pens of authors Martin Wallace and Gavan Brown, who were previously responsible for «Brass: Birmingham».

Become the oil baron

The new game takes you across the pond to the time of the big industrialists. The announcement mentions pipelines and refineries, which I assume means oil as a new resource and new transport route. You slip into the role of famous characters such as Cornelius Vanderbilt, Andrew Carnegie or John D. Rockefeller. The third «Brass» (after Lancashire and Birmingham) will remain true to the general game principle. The aim is to earn the most money through clever production, resource management and trade.

Unfortunately, it will be a while before your economics degree, which was cancelled after two semesters, is finally worth something again at the shared gaming table. There will be a Kickstarter campaign from February, and the game should be released by the end of 2026. The publisher promises to provide regular updates on the game from next week. It is not clear whether the German version will be released next year. Until then, you can play the predecessor. It's great fun even if you're a salon communist or a critic of capitalism.

Header image: Roxley Games

