Coros
News + Trends
21

The Coros Apex 4 is said to offer long battery life and improved navigation

Siri Schubert
17.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

While outdoor watches from Garmin and Suunto rely on luminous Amoled displays, the new Coros Apex 4 - contrary to the trend - sticks to the energy-saving MIP screen. Thanks to the longer battery life, the sports watch should score points on multi-day adventures.

MIP display and battery life

These specifications apply to the larger of the two models, the 46-millimetre watch. According to the manufacturer, the smaller model with a diameter of 42 millimetres offers a battery life of 34 hours in all-systems GPS mode and 15 days in smartwatch mode.

The new third-generation MIP technology is said to offer better colours and stronger contrast in backlighting than previous MIP models.

Speaker and microphone

The loudspeaker and microphone are new features on the Coros 4. They make it possible to answer calls as long as the smartphone is nearby and paired via Bluetooth. However, it does not appear to be possible to call someone yourself via the watch. This is because there is neither a keypad for entering numbers nor a call list.

The microphone can also be used to set voice pins. These are voice notes that point out obstacles on a trail or other special features in the terrain, for example.

Maps and navigation function

The watch offers extensive navigation functions such as turn-by-turn navigation, turn warnings, waypoints and street and hiking trail names.

In addition, the Apex 4 is said to load maps 30 times faster than its predecessor, the Apex 2 (there is no Apex 3).

According to the manufacturer, the improved navigation is based on a new satellite chipset, a better processor and optimised vertical GPS algorithms. It should also work in forests, gorges and on steep rock faces. As with the Coros Apex 2 Pro, the internal memory is 32 GB.

Sports and health functions

In the balancing act between sports and smartwatch that most new watches perform, Coros leans more towards sports. It offers special tools such as Effort Pace, i.e. effort-based pacing, and recovery measurement via heart rate variability, sleep and training intensity measurement.

The warning messages for course deviations, lack of food intake and heart rate deviations from the plan are particularly useful for tours away from civilisation. The watch is also said to offer storm warnings and real-time information on weather, wind speed and air pressure.

In addition to special modes for trail running, climbing and ski tours, there are around 30 other sports profiles, including indoor and team sports. The watch also offers training plans, a wellness check with information on sleep quality, heart rate variability and recovery time.

Weight and material

Coros relies on the touchscreen and physical buttons for control, which can be configured according to personal preferences.

With the Apex 4, Coros offers a watch for athletes who can do without smartwatch functions such as payment or music streaming.

Thanks to the MIP display, the watch offers a long battery life and is aimed at people who don't necessarily need to wear the latest technology on their wrist. While the microphone and speaker are useful, an integrated torch - as on the new models from Garmin and Suunto - would be helpful, especially on multi-day tours.

When the watch will be available here, you will find out shortly.

Header image: Coros

