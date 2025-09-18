News + Trends 5 0

The cult board game "Twilight Imperium" will soon be officially available digitally

Simon Balissat Translation: machine translated 18.9.2025

Epic space battles, soon on PC: "Twilight Imperium Digital" fills a gap that fans have been waiting for. You will soon be fighting digitally against your friends or the AI in the battle for Mecatol Rex.

«Twilight Imperium» is a phenomenon: a game lasts at least six hours, we reserve an entire day for each game and even then barely finish it before midnight. The barrier to entry is gigantic, not only because of the length of the games, but also because of the 17 playable factions and the various interlocking mechanics. The strategy epic is therefore considered difficult to access, but nevertheless enjoys great popularity. For example, there is a weekly podcast with the wonderful name «Space Cats, Peace Turtles», which focuses exclusively on «Twilight Imperium».

Until now, TI4 (as the fourth edition is often abbreviated) could be played via apps such as the Tabletop Playground or a web app developed by fans. Now Red Square Games has announced an official version of «Twilight Imperium Digital», with no date yet.

The game principle is identical to the board game: three to six parties fight for supremacy in the galaxy. The playing field is centred around the planet Mecatol Rex, the conquest of which promises a lot of influence and victory points. However, this is not a guaranteed victory. Trading resources skilfully, conquering planets strategically and waging battles tactically are just as important to gain the coveted victory points. The first player to reach eight («short» game, but still usually lasts six hours) or ten victory points wins.

A digital start

At first, «should only be available» the base game, as indicated by the 17 factions announced. In addition to human opponents, an AI is also available to make life difficult for you in the galaxy. How well this works remains to be seen. A large part of TI4 is diplomacy and agreements between the players, which are often not binding. For example, I might ask you if I can land on a planet in your territory if I clear a path to your arch-enemy in return. Such «off-the-record» agreements are likely to be difficult with artificial intelligence.

Space battles should be dealt with much more quickly.

Source: Red Square

Welcome is that the digital version should significantly increase the pace of the game, because all the rules, legal moves and actions are stored. Maybe we can get through a game like this in one evening.

If you fancy this space epic, I highly recommend the board game. Beware, the box is huge!

«Twilight Imperium Digital» is available for Windows on Steam and does not yet have a release date.

