The Fujifilm X-E5 arrives in August

David Lee Translation: machine translated 12.6.2025

Fujifilm announces the X-E5 for August 2025. The retro-look camera offers a high resolution, an image stabiliser - and as a surprise, a film simulation dial.

Just a short time after the X half, Fujifilm announces another new camera: The X-E5. It also has a retro look, but is much less experimental and should appeal to a broader target group.

As with various other Fujifilm cameras, the APS-C sensor with 40 megapixels is also used here. The camera has an image stabiliser which, according to the manufacturer, compensates for seven exposure levels in the centre and six at the edges. The screen with its 1.04 million pixels (720 × 480 pixels) is movable, but can only be rotated up and down. The viewfinder offers 2.36 million pixels (1024 × 768 pixels). Both are therefore not particularly high resolution. Fujifilm has revised the display in the viewfinder and screen.

In this viewfinder display, the image is spared from overlapping. Important information can be seen below.

The X-E5 shoots videos with a maximum resolution of 6.2K and 30 frames per second (FPS). At 4K, up to 60 FPS are possible. The continuous shooting speed is 8 FPS with a mechanical shutter and 13 FPS with an electronic shutter. The autofocus has subject detection for people, birds, insects and other animals, cars, motorbikes, bicycles, aeroplanes, trains and drones.

The biggest surprise is probably that the camera has its own dial for film simulation. Turning the wheel changes the display in a small viewing window - completely analogue, if I have understood it correctly. This means that the button can probably not be assigned to any other function. You can save your own simulations - so-called recipes - for a customised look.

The rotary wheel for the film simulation matches the retro look.

Unlike its predecessor, the X-E4, the X-E5 has small grips on the front and back to give thumbs and fingers a little more support.

The Fujifilm X-E5 is expected to be available from August 2025. There is a black and a silver version. The recommended retail price is 1349 francs or 1549 euros without lens. There will also be a kit version with a new 23mm pancake lens.

