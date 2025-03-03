News + Trends 3 0

The Gardena line-up for the 2025 season

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 3.3.2025

Gardena is starting spring with intelligent irrigation technology, solar-powered systems for balcony gardens and improved garden shears - an overview of the new products.

For the 2025 gardening season, Gardena is launching several innovations designed to make gardening easier. I present an extract here.

Watering the lawn with Aqua Precise

The Aqua Precise watering system is designed for lawns of up to 320 square metres. It is set up using a free app in which you define the shape of the lawn with up to 360 individual contour points. As a result, the water should be distributed evenly and without overlaps, regardless of whether the area is rectangular or curved.

Technically, the system combines the functions of sprinklers, valves and irrigation control in a single product. You have the choice between an above-ground installation with mounting plate or an underground connection to the Gardena Pipeline System, giving robotic lawnmowers and lawnmowers free rein.

Via app, various schedules and the watering duration can be defined. An integrated solar panel charges the system's battery and enables independent operation. We will also be publishing a test report on Aqua Precise shortly.

Irrigation system EUR 611,68 Gardena Pipeline irrigation system AquaPrecise complete set, underground (grey/turquoise, with pipeline Irrigation kit Irrigation system EUR 392,93 Gardena AquaPrecise above-ground irrigation system Irrigation kit

Solar-powered irrigation for balconies or raised beds

The AquaBloom L set extends the model range with a system for larger areas with up to 30 plants. AquaBloom is designed for watering plants on balconies, terraces or in raised beds that are to be watered far away from a water and electricity connection.

The set combines a pump, solar panel with battery and control unit in one compact module. The battery is designed to store enough energy to ensure reliable watering even on cloudy days.

Irrigation system EUR 244,89 Gardena Solar-Bewässerung AquaBloom L Set Drip irrigation set

The system draws the water from a rain barrel or other container. Distributors and drippers direct the water to the roots of the plants. The control unit offers 14 watering programmes. For example, watering in the early hours of the morning is possible.

The system can be optionally expanded with a soil moisture sensor to prevent unnecessary watering.

Irrigation system EUR 65,24 Gardena Smart Sensor Irrigation sensor 159

Seven new garden shears

The 2025 line-up also includes seven new garden shears. The range includes bypass secateurs for clean cuts on young shoots and fresh wood. With these variants, the blade slides past the counter blade when cutting. There are also anvil shears, which are particularly suitable for cutting woody and dry branches.

Depending on the model, branches with a diameter of 20 to 24 millimetres can be cut. A buffer between the handles is designed to protect the wrist. You can completely disassemble the shears for cleaning and maintenance.

Gardena EasyCut: ergonomic secateurs for cut flowers and fresh shoots, bypass cutting principle, max. 20 mm cutting diameter

Gardena PremiumCut Dry wood: anvil cutting principle, max. 20 mm cutting diameter

Gardena PremiumCut Fresh wood: Bypass cutting principle for fresh wood, max. 22 mm cutting diameter

Gardena PremiumCut Flex: bypass cutting principle, 2-stage handle opening for small or medium hand sizes, max. cutting diameter 24 mm

Gardena PremiumCut Pro Dry wood: anvil cutting principle, internal stainless steel spring, wrist protection, max. cutting diameter 24 mm

Gardena PremiumCut Pro Fresh wood: bypass cutting principle, internal stainless steel spring, wrist guard, max. cutting diameter 24 mm

Gardena PremiumCut Pro Flex: bypass cutting principle, infinitely adjustable grip width for all hand sizes, internal stainless steel spring, max. cutting diameter 24 mm

Pruning loppers EUR 28,89 Gardena Garden shears PremiumCut Pro Dry wood Pruning loppers EUR 28,89 Gardena Garden shears PremiumCut Pro Fresh wood Pruning loppers EUR 34,65 Gardena PremiumCut Pro Flex secateurs

Battery-powered lawn mower for larger areas

Gardena presents the PowerMax Duo 46/36V P4A for larger lawns up to 600 square metres. The cordless mower employees so-called "DuoBlade technology" - two blades rotating synchronously against each other. They increase efficiency: more area can be mowed per battery charge and the resulting air flow transports the clippings more efficiently into the grass catcher.

Lawnmowers −8% EUR 513,76 was EUR 555,81 Gardena Cordless lawn mower PowerMax Duo 46/36V P4A, Ready-To-Use-Set 2, 36Volt (2x18V) (black/grey, 2x Rechargeable battery operated

In dense or tall grass, the cutting power can be increased briefly at the touch of a button. The mower is powered by two 18V rechargeable batteries from the "Power for All Alliance", which are compatible with over 100 different home and garden appliances across all brands.

Header image: Gardena

I like this article! 3 people like this article







