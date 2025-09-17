News + Trends 8 3

The incredibly exciting countdown to the new Asterix volume has begun

Martin Jungfer 17.9.2025

The 41st volume of the Asterix series will be published on 23 October. The Gauls will experience an adventure in Lusitania, today's Portugal. There's not really much more to know.

We could all just wait and see. It's not that long away now. There are still 36 days to go, maybe 34, or 25 - depending on when you read this. I don't wake up every morning and cross off a day on the calendar until 23 October has finally arrived. Although I am an Asterix fan and am really looking forward to the new volume.

Am I too old for the hype that the Egmont-Ehapa publishing house's PR team thinks it needs to create? On the 41st day before publication, the hard-working marketing people have started the countdown. 41 days because, well, it's the 41st volume.

The supposed insights from the PR team are really weird. They have already eaten 41 Pastel de Nata since the new album was announced. Where is the bus with the people who care about that?

There will probably be more exciting trivia until the end of October. Because the Egmont Ehapa press team can accompany « on their trip to Lusitania via social media». So far, exciting things have happened there such as a reel of coffee being poured into an Idefix cup.

So far, the Insta-reel for the «brown potion has received 56 likes».

On Tuesday, a «breaking news from Gaul» reached us in this countdown: the cover has been revealed. I fulfil my chronicler's duty and show it to you here (see above).

The text of the email says that scenarist Fabcaro had special requirements for the cover: «I wanted a cover without a lot of action, rather calm and atmospheric. One that reveals more about the atmosphere and the setting than the story. [...] But there are a few small clues to the plot!» Oh yes?

I seem to lack the necessary imagination for this. At the renowned German news magazine «Spiegel», an author may have been tasked with being creative. He delivers a picture description like the last one I had to deliver in seventh grade German class. A sample:

A woman is hanging fish to dry on a balcony on the right-hand side, while a woman with a fish basket is flirting with a man with a black moustache at the bottom right. And on the left, a slender man with a half bald head is hiding, his facial features immediately revealing that this is the villain. Or is it?

A rogue who thinks of artificial imagination ...

The Egmont Ehapa press team quotes illustrator Didier Conrad with further incredible details:

My nerves! I need a break. My heart rate is higher than at the Apple keynote. Mr Cook and his thin iPhone can pack their bags. I'll get back to you about Asterix if it gets exciting again. Otherwise, I'll just see you again on 23 October.

P.S.: If you're interested in the Egmont Ehapa PR team's trip and can't find the link on Insta, feel free to get in touch with me.

