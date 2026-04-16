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The new Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro wants to score with improved training control

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 16.4.2026

Train like the pros: The Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro is said to offer more accurate training and performance data with improved GPS and heart rate measurement. It is aimed at ambitious runners.

The Chinese sports tech manufacturer Amazfit is launching a new sports watch: the Cheetah 2 Pro. It is aimed specifically at performance-oriented runners. Compared to the previous model from 2024, it is said to provide more accurate training and navigation data. The design has also been changed to make the watch easier to use during a race.

The Cheetah 2 Pro comes just a few weeks after the market launch of the T-Rex Ultra 2, a watch for mountain sports and outdoor activities.

More powerful and specialized

The fact that the new models follow each other so quickly shows a trend in sports watches: they are becoming more and more powerful, but also more and more specialized. While a few years ago sports watches were mainly distance, speed and heart rate monitors, they now offer a whole range of data on performance, training optimization and recovery. These are largely sport-specific and are based on training parameters from competitive sports.

For example, the pictures of the Cheetah 2 Pro at the market launch do not show amateur athletes, but the professional athletes Amanal Petros and Yeman Crippa, who achieved best times in the half marathon and marathon in Berlin and Paris.

The previous model, the Cheetah Pro, was less performance-oriented. It was considered an inexpensive alternative for endurance athletes who wanted to track training data and trends. But not to the second and the meter.

Smartwatches Amazfit Cheetah Pro 47 mm 6

The new model, the Cheetah 2 Pro, offers much more here. With a recommended price of 449 euros, it is also significantly more expensive.

Improved heart rate measurement and GPS

The Cheetah 2 Pro has upped the ante in terms of navigation: It is said to be able to determine the running speed more accurately with dual-band GPS and better computing power. The heart rate sensor also received an upgrade. According to Amazfit, this should help with training control. In addition to lactate threshold, VO2 max (maximum oxygen uptake per kilo of body weight) and running economy, the watch is also supposed to predict the target time in real time. Offline maps also help with navigation.

For running training, the watch offers route planning and offline maps

Source: Amazfit

Based on the workouts, sleep, stress and movement data, the Cheetah 2 Pro gives recommendations for recovery and recovery, according to Amazfit. The heart rate variability, which is considered a key figure for fatigue, is also measured by the watch. It calculates your willingness to train as well as short- and long-term load, so that you can optimally adapt your training to your goals and avoid overtraining.

Buttons instead of rotating crowns

When it comes to controls, Amazfit seems to be geared more closely to the needs of runners during a race in the new model. Instead of a rotating crown – like the previous model – it has four large press studs, which should also be easy to operate when moving and with gloves.

More precise training controls and buttons are major upgrades.

Source: Amazfit

Integration with the Zepp app

In the associated Zepp app, athletes can be supported by an AI coach in training planning – for a marathon, for example. In addition, according to Amazfit, platforms such as Strava, Komoot, Relive, GoogleFit and Trainingpeaks can also access the data.

Size, weight and battery life

According to Amazfit, the Cheetah 2 Pro weighs 46 grams, making it only slightly heavier than its predecessor at 43 grams (including the strap). The case is made of titanium, sapphire crystal protects the 1.32-inch AMOLED display. In addition, the watch offers an integrated LED flashlight.

The battery of the Cheetah 2 Pro is 20 percent larger than that of the previous model. Accordingly, it lasts longer. According to Amazfit, it should be around 20 days with moderate activity. With GPS-tracked training and around 5 units per week, the watch has to be plugged in after about seven days. With constant GPS tracking, Amazfit's battery life is stated to be 29 hours.

With the performance-oriented innovations, Amazfit is approaching the watches of well-known manufacturers such as Garmin and Suunto. A test will have to show how good the features are in practice. The upgrade comes at a price: the watch is significantly more expensive than the Amazfit predecessor model, which is considered a cheap – albeit less precise – alternative to the competition's competitive sports-oriented watches.

The Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro will be launched in Europe on April 16. Whether and when we will have them in our range is not yet clear.

Header image: Amazfit

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