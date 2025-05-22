The new outdoor lights from Philips now have replaceable lamps

Philips Lighting Geri 929004632601 Solar-Aussenwandleuchte 3.2 W Warmweiss Schwa
470 lm, IP44
Philips is launching new solar lights for outdoors with replaceable LED bulbs - but these are only compatible with the company's own models.
Until now, the LEDs in Philips outdoor lights have been permanently installed. After an estimated 50,000 hours of operation, they are nothing but electronic waste. Philips is not alone with its permanently installed light sources; solar lamps with E27 bases are rare.
Now Philips is changing the principle. In four new wall lights for outdoor use, the light source is interchangeable. A specially developed ST64 LED lamp with a service life of 15,000 hours is used. After around one year and eight months of round-the-clock operation, you can replace the lamp. However, the non-replaceable lights have a service life of five years and eight months if the lamp is on 24 hours a day.
So far, so good. But as Philips does not use a standardised base, you can only use the replacement LED lamp offered by the manufacturer itself. This costs around 10 francs or euros (recommended retail price). Philips' argument: this is the only way to ensure that light sources designed for these lights are used.
The new series is called «UltraEfficient», as the built-in LED module shines five times brighter than comparable solar lamps. Despite the higher output, the light provides up to 36 hours of light on a single charge
The housing of the lamps is weatherproof. Thanks to protection class IP44, even splashing water is no problem. Philips has integrated a daylight sensor that automatically activates the lamp at dusk. A motion sensor also ensures that the light is always on when it is needed.
The four Philips Outdoor «UltraEfficient» with the names Geri (in two variants), Lysin and Juda are priced in the range of 80 to 95 francs or euros.
Philips Lighting Geri 929004632601 Solar-Aussenwandleuchte 3.2 W Warmweiss Schwa
470 lm, IP44
Philips Lighting Geri 929004633001 Solar-Aussenwandleuchte 3.2 W Warmweiss Schwa
470 lm, IP44
Philips Lighting Lysin 929004632801 Solar-Aussenwandleuchte 3.2 W Warmweiss Schw
470 lm, IP44
Philips Lighting Juda 929004633201 Solar-Aussenwandleuchte 3.2 W Warmweiss Schwa
470 lm, IP44
Gadgets are my passion - whether you need them for the home office, for the household, for sport and pleasure or for the smart home. Or, of course, for the big hobby next to the family, namely fishing.