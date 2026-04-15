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The new Scrabble takes the bite out of the classic

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 15.4.2026

Mattel is making Scrabble friendlier with a co-operative mode. It's not new, but it is available for the first time in a high-quality set. It is intended to turn the classic game from a small war of words into an accessible family game.

Mattel is launching a Scrabble version with a classic game mode, co-operative Together mode, wooden tiles and wooden trays. At first glance, this sounds like a clear refresh of the classic game. However, the together mode is not a real novelty.

Tile-based games EUR 34,57 Mattel Scrabble Core Wood (D) German, 2 - 4 Players

A similar version was already available in 2024, so Mattel is selling old wine in new bottles. With the Together mode, the company wants to make Scrabble more accessible and take some of the intimidating harshness out of the game.

The new edition combines wooden tiles, wooden trays and target cards with a co-operative game mode.

Source: Mattel

Scrabble is not only a family classic, but also a game with a bite. It thrives on schadenfreude, cleverly placed words and the nasty feeling of having just ruined someone's turn. Mattel is now toning down precisely this harshness. We go in search of words together instead of against each other. This makes Scrabble more attractive for casual rounds. However, it also takes away some of the competitive nature of the game.

According to Mattel, a relaxed family evening with Scrabble looks something like this. If you've ever played Scrabble, you know better.

Source: Mattel

I still think the move is understandable. A co-operative mode is useful for families or mixed groups. Wooden pieces and wooden trays make the game look visibly more valuable. None of this is new. Above all, Mattel is selling a new framing: away from the small word war and towards an accessible living room set. That can work. Long-time Scrabble fans are still likely to roll their eyes.

Do you think this is a sensible modernisation of Scrabble, or is Mattel making the classic game too boring? Write your opinion in the comments.

Header image: Mattel

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