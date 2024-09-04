The ovens from Siemens and Bosch bake 80 dishes fully automatically

Two manufacturers had the same idea: at the IFA tech fair in Berlin, Siemens and Bosch are showcasing ovens that recognise food via camera and then automatically bake it correctly.

Last year, the iQ700 oven from Siemens focussed on the automatic browning of bread or pizza, but now the German manufacturer is expanding the functions of its flagship product. The integrated camera recognises 80 dishes.

This works very simply: as soon as you close the oven door, the camera tries to recognise whether there is a pizza, casserole, roast, fish or bread inside, for example. The programme and temperature are suggested and you can start cooking at the touch of a button. Of course, corrections can also be made.

The camera that films in the oven is located at the top left.

The oven can even switch on the grill, microwave or steam at the right time - depending on what is needed. The Siemens iQ700 is already available, including in our shop.

The Bosch oven is also an Airfryer

Then the surprise at Bosch. The Series 8 ovens can also recognise dishes - and there are also 80 of them. The principle works in exactly the same way, and I can try it out directly on the stand.

Since I don't have a pizza or anything else to bake with me, I can at least test whether it recognises missing baked goods. So, open the oven and put in an empty baking tray. Sure enough: after two seconds, the oven reports on a 6.8-inch display that nothing has been detected.

As soon as the door is closed, the oven tries to recognise the dish.

The Series 8 has another special feature: the oven is also an airfryer and can fry potatoes or vegetables with hot air and a little oil. It is not yet clear when the new version of the Bosch top model will be available.