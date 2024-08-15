The Paw Patrol gets a new addition on the Toniebox

Paw Patrol, Spongebob Squarepants, Christmas carols and Disney: Tonies has announced some new audio figures.

Paw Patrol fans will be delighted with this news: there are three new Tonies from the brave dogs. There are also two more audio figures: a children's song Tonie and Disney's Fantasia.

Paw Patrol: Chase, Sky and Marshall

The three new Tonies are part of the "Jungle Pups" series. With Chase, the heroic dogs travel into the jungle and try to save the habitat of many animals from the eruption of a volcano. Skye's Tonie tells the story of a visit from a princess and how adventurous chaos breaks out in the jungle as a result. Marshall and his furry friends fight a sabre-toothed tiger in the jungle. The 45-minute radio plays are recommended for ages three and up.

Disney's Fantasia and Children's Songs-Best-Of

Film and classical music combined: theatre scholar Matthias Lühn tells the story of sorcerer's apprentice Mickey Mouse on the Fantasia Tonie. The Tonie is recommended for ages four and up and has a running time of around 63 minutes.

"Hurra Kinderlieder" - the YouTube channel with sing-along and dance-along songs for families has millions of fans worldwide. Now 25 particularly popular songs by musician Kai Hohage are also available on the Toniebox, including "Pavianpopo", "Ich bin ein kleiner Pinguin" and "Das Nilpferd möchte tanzen". The running time is around 55 minutes and the Tonie is recommended for ages three and up.

Here's a little taster of the Tonie:

More audio characters announced

In addition, Tonies has announced further new audio figures. On 28 August 2024, a new Christmas Tonie will be released - perfect for the summer weather. It will combine popular winter and Christmas songs. A new Tonies Advent calendar will also be available to pre-order: Every day from 1 to 24 December, a Christmas story will be told on it.

And finally, Spongebob Squarepants, Peppa Pig's birthday party and a song Tonie with family songs by musician HerrH have been announced for 12 September 2024.