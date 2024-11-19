The Sony FE 28-70 mm F2 GM is a small sensation

High speed and top image quality: Sony's new standard zoom can replace fixed focal lengths - and weighs surprisingly little.

Together with the Alpha 1 II, Sony has presented a lens that could be even more important than the new camera: the Sony FE 28-70 mm F2 GM is the manufacturer's first standard zoom with a constant aperture of ƒ/2. A lens with the same key data has been available from Canon for five years. However, the competitor's bomber weighs 1430 grams - Sony's version only 918 grams, i.e. over half a kilo less.

Lenses Sony FE 28-70mm GM

The new lens offers high image quality in addition to speed. Sharpness is excellent throughout, with hardly any flare or ghosting. Sony speaks of imaging performance on a par with its best fixed focal lengths. Two linear XD motors also ensure fast autofocus.

100 per cent crop at ƒ/2 and 47 mm - the sharpness is high even at open aperture, the autofocus also keeps up with fast subjects.

Source: Samuel Buchmann

Thanks to eleven aperture blades, the bokeh is said to be particularly harmonious, while three XA lenses supposedly eliminate onion ring effects. The closest focusing distance is 38 centimetres, which corresponds to a magnification of 0.23x - quite respectable for a standard zoom.

The fast standard zoom is bulky, but relatively light.

Source: Samuel Buchmann

Weighs only 918 grams

The biggest achievement is the relatively low weight. In practice, unlike its Canon counterpart, the lens does not feel too heavy, even over long periods of time. It weighs just 223 grams more than the FE 24-70 mm f/2.8 GM II. Due to the higher speed, it is significantly larger, but this does not interfere with photography.

The Sony FE 28-70 mm f/2 GM (left) compared to the Sony FE 24-70 mm f/2.8 GM II.

Source: Samuel Buchmann

Depending on the application, you may even save space in your rucksack. This is because the zoom can replace a whole range of fixed focal lengths. Its flexibility should be a blessing in press or wedding photography. The only real disadvantages compared to classic standard zooms are the high price and the four millimetre longer initial focal length.

The Sony FE 28-70 mm f/2 GM will be available from the beginning of December and will cost 3399 francs at market launch.