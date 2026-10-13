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The Spice Girls are getting their own Uno

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 13.10.2026

Mattel is bringing Baby, Ginger, Posh, Scary, and Sporty to Uno cards. The collector's edition evokes 90s nostalgia, but the rules of the game remain unchanged.

As soon as I read Spice Girls, "Wannabe" starts playing in my head. That is exactly the feeling Mattel wants to evoke with "Uno Canvas Spice Girls". The collector's deck celebrates 30 years of "Spice", the debut album by the British girl group.

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Five Spice Girls on 112 cards

The cards feature photos of all five band members from their early years. Bold colors and graphic patterns frame the images. The packaging also sparkles. The deck contains 112 cards. Mattel recommends it for ages seven and up.

The Spice Girls adorn not only the playing cards but also the packaging of the Uno collector's edition.

Source: Mattel

Mattel is sticking to the classic Uno rules and has not announced any new special rules. The deck therefore relies primarily on its look and nostalgia.

Each of the five Spice Girls gets their own card motifs. Group snapshots from the 90s are also included.

Source: Mattel

The Uno Canvas series is already familiar with musical guests: Mattel has also dedicated editions to The Beatles and Billie Eilish.

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19 francs shipping from the US shop

Mattel informed us upon request: "This item is not planned for the DACH region." This affects Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Therefore, we unfortunately cannot offer the deck directly at Galaxus.

However, the deck is listed for 22.90 francs in the Mattel Creations US shop. Mattel charges an additional 19 francs for standard shipping to Switzerland, and 11 euros to Germany. Whether you want to afford this surcharge probably depends on the size of your love for the Spice Girls.

Header image: Mattel

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