The Spice Girls are getting their own Uno
Mattel is bringing Baby, Ginger, Posh, Scary, and Sporty to Uno cards. The collector's edition evokes 90s nostalgia, but the rules of the game remain unchanged.
As soon as I read Spice Girls, "Wannabe" starts playing in my head. That is exactly the feeling Mattel wants to evoke with "Uno Canvas Spice Girls". The collector's deck celebrates 30 years of "Spice", the debut album by the British girl group.
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Five Spice Girls on 112 cards
The cards feature photos of all five band members from their early years. Bold colors and graphic patterns frame the images. The packaging also sparkles. The deck contains 112 cards. Mattel recommends it for ages seven and up.
Mattel is sticking to the classic Uno rules and has not announced any new special rules. The deck therefore relies primarily on its look and nostalgia.
The Uno Canvas series is already familiar with musical guests: Mattel has also dedicated editions to The Beatles and Billie Eilish.
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19 francs shipping from the US shop
Mattel informed us upon request: "This item is not planned for the DACH region." This affects Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Therefore, we unfortunately cannot offer the deck directly at Galaxus.
However, the deck is listed for 22.90 francs in the Mattel Creations US shop. Mattel charges an additional 19 francs for standard shipping to Switzerland, and 11 euros to Germany. Whether you want to afford this surcharge probably depends on the size of your love for the Spice Girls.
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