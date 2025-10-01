News + Trends 12 2

The Suunto Vertical 2 should score with top battery life and a bright display

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 1.10.2025

Unlike its predecessor, the Suunto Vertical 2 is equipped with an Amoled display. It is also said to offer outstanding battery life and a more accurate heart rate sensor. With these innovations, it closes the gap to Garmin's top sports watches from the Fenix series.

Suunto has unveiled a new sports watch that is designed for multi-day outdoor adventures such as ultra runs, mountain hiking, bike and ski tours. The most striking new feature of the Vertical 2 is the Amoled display. It replaces the MIP display with solar charging function of its predecessor, the Vertical. This means that all current Suunto watches have Amoled technology.

Despite the energy-intensive display technology, the manufacturer claims that the Vertical 2 has a battery life of 65 hours in dual-frequency GPS mode. This puts it ahead of many of its competitors - including the Race 2 from the company itself. In smartwatch mode, the battery of the Vertical 2 should even last 20 days.

The sports watch is designed to provide orientation and safety far away from civilisation.

The 1.5-inch Amoled screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels is not the only reason why the Vertical 2 is very similar to the Suunto Race 2. Most of the functions and features are also the same. These include the free offline maps, the recovery measurement, the 115 sport modes and the heart rate sensor, which is supposed to be more accurate than that of the previous model. In the past, Suunto sports watches have attracted attention - as in this test - due to inaccurate heart rate measurement and oxygen saturation data.

Not only the optical sensor on the back of the watch is new, but also the charging option. Although Suunto still uses a proprietary charging system, the new system should be simpler and more reliable. Previously (as I know from my own experience), it took a lot of dexterity to get the watch to sit firmly on the charging disc.

LED torch and new processor

An innovation that has never before been seen on a Suunto watch is the LED torch, as found on top Garmin watches. The new LED light integrated into the bezel of the Vertical 2 has a night vision red light and an SOS mode. The brightness can be adjusted to suit the situation.

The LED light is designed to help in a tent, on a night hike or in an emergency.

The Vertical 2 has also been equipped with a new processor and a larger memory to make operation smoother and prepare the watch for future updates. The size of the memory was not disclosed at the launch.

For its sports watches, Suunto works with a number of partners such as Strava, Komoot and Training Peaks so that the respective data can be easily transferred to these platforms. Suunto also offers performance and progress analysis in its own app.

In addition to outdoor functions, the watch offers lifestyle features

The Vertical 2 is designed for real outdoor adventures, which is made clear by its 49-millimetre stainless steel or titanium case with sapphire crystal. It is 13.6 millimetres high and has three large buttons that should also be operable with gloves. The weight is 87 grammes for the stainless steel version and 74 grammes for the titanium model. The touchscreen can be deactivated if required. The watch is also said to be water-resistant up to 100 metres.

Despite its robust appearance and performance-focused functions, the watch has a number of lifestyle features such as a pedometer, music control via the watch and sleep recording.

