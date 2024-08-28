The Vespa in Playmobil format: three playsets announced

Playmobil is expanding its range with an iconic two-wheeler: the Vespa. It is available in the colours green and blue - or in red plus workshop.

Vespa fans watch out! Playmobil has brought out three new, true-to-original playsets of the "Vespa Sprint Veloce". The scooter was produced from 1969 to 1979. The model achieved cult status thanks to the handlebar head with its large, round headlight. As Playmobil writes on its website, the new toy is aimed in particular at fans of the "Vespa Sprint Veloce".

These three sets have been developed and you can already find them in our shop.

"60s Vespa workshop"

The "60s Vespa Workshop" includes a red Vespa, a rider and a mechanic with workshop. The lifting platform for the scooter is movable. The workshop also has a workbench, a petrol pump, a compressor and an air pressure gauge. The wheels of the Vespa can be removed so that your child can play with changing a wheel. Two spare wheels are also included. The repair of the engine can also be simulated: One side of the bodywork can be removed - just like the original.

Playmobil Playmobil 60s Vespa workshop 71620

Playmobil Playmobil 60s Vespa workshop 71620

Vespa in light green and blue

You can buy the "Vespa Sprint Veloce" in two colours. The shopping basket on the carrier of the green Vespa is removable and can be used to store a wallet, packet of biscuits and juice carton. The set includes a female figure, with helmet of course.

The driver of the blue version also wears a helmet: this comes with a spare wheel on the luggage rack. Here too, one side of the bodywork is removable.

Playmobil Playmobil 1969 Vespa 150 Sprint Veloce 71621 Playmobil Playmobil Vespa 150 Sprint Veloce 71622

All sets are recommended for ages five and up.

Playmobil has already produced detailed models of well-known brands in the past, including Porsche and Ferrari.