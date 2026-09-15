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There is a new Pen again – this time with a viewfinder

David Lee Translation: machine translated 15.9.2026

The new camera from OM System is compact and yet has a viewfinder. Technologically, it offers hardly anything new, but it doesn't cost the earth.

Olympus released the first Pen in 1959 as an ultra-compact half-frame camera. 50 years later, the first digital Pen hit the market. OM System, the company that took over the camera business from Olympus, is now releasing another Pen. However, this is not something fundamentally new, but rather a continuation of existing models.

From the front, the latest model is somewhat reminiscent of the Olympus Pen E-P7 from 2021. The back is quite different: the new camera has a viewfinder and an articulating screen. The form factor is similar to a Fujifilm X100 or a Panasonic Lumix L10. With the Pen, however, the lens can be changed.

The back of the new Pen.

The Pen belongs to the Micro Four Thirds system: the sensor has a 4:3 aspect ratio and is slightly smaller than the APS-C format. It offers a solid 20 megapixels and has already been used in the OM System OM-5 Mark II.

This sensor is not the fastest, which limits the maximum frame rate for 4K videos to 30 FPS. The card slot only supports UHS-I with a maximum of 100 MB/s, and the USB-C port is also slow: it only offers USB 2.0 with a maximum of 480 Mbit/s.

On the positive side, however: despite its small dimensions, the camera has a built-in image stabilizer. According to the manufacturer, it compensates for up to 5.5 stops. The battery is new. With it, the OM System Pen achieves a good value of 400 shots per charge according to the CIPA standard.

Lens with better macro capabilities

Simultaneously with the new camera, OM System is also releasing a new standard zoom lens. The 14-42mm lens with an aperture of f/3.5–5.6 differs from the previous model primarily due to a shorter minimum focusing distance: you can focus from 13 centimeters in wide-angle and from 30 centimeters at the maximum telephoto range. In addition, like the camera, the lens has an IPX1 certification – a few raindrops won't harm it.

The MFT camera OM System Pen will be available in silver or black from October 1st. It will be offered with and without the new lens.

Cameras OM System PEN Body 20.40 Mpx Cameras OM System PEN 14-42 III Kit 14 - 42 mm, 20.40 Mpx

Header image: OM System

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