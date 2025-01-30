These new products await you at Tiptoi this spring

Ravensburger has presented the new products for the Tiptoi learning system this spring. There should be something suitable for children aged between two and ten.

With the Tiptoi learning system, children can tap on text and pictures in books and games to play stories, sounds and songs. Tiptoi is recommended for children aged two and over.

New Tiptoi books

With the book "My Learning Game World - Logical Thinking", children aged four to six solve a series of puzzles together with Theo the tiger. The book aims to train logical thinking and combination skills. The aim is to complete rows sensibly or discover logical pairs. Ravensburger has announced the book for January.

Children up to the age of six should train their ability to combine and think logically with Tiger Theo.

Source: Ravensburger

A title for younger children (aged two to four) will then be published in March. According to the manufacturer, "Do you recognise these animal sounds?" contains more than 200 sounds. The children have to correctly match the animal sounds to the illustrations and can also test their knowledge.

First puzzles

Two new puzzles for children aged two and over have already been announced for February. Each set comprises three motifs, each consisting of six pieces. Each motif is accompanied by matching sounds and lyrics, a song and a story. The first set is all about farm animals, while the second is about vehicles.

The classic rubbish lorry should not be missing from the first puzzle.

Source: Ravensburger

New game series "Team SMART"

Sophia, Akeem, Robin, Tessa and Moxie the dog are Team SMART. One to four children aged between five and eight can help the detective team solve the mystery of the missing dragon fire. There are two more adventures in the box that the team of investigators have to complete with the players. The release date is in March.

"Theft on the Animal Express" is also due to go on sale in March. In search of the thief, the SMART team must inspect all the compartments of the train and listen to important clues. So that this doesn't get boring too quickly, a different animal is the thief in each round, according to Ravensburger.

The starter sets are recommended as an introduction to the world of Tiptoi:

Learning games EUR 60,42 tiptoi Starter Set Kindergarten German 75