This cat knocks the "Gazelle" off the sneaker throne

The gazelle is one of the ten fastest land animals in the world and can reach speeds of up to 90 kilometres per hour. But it still can't keep up with this puma - because it is currently outpacing it.

The last quarter of the year has begun. High time for the fashion search engine Lyst to take stock. Which brands were particularly popular and which products were the centre of attention?

Now, as always, the top five "Hottest Brands" are characterised by dangerously immodest names that will make your credit card glow just by reading them:

Miu Miu Loewe Prada Saint Laurent Alaïa

Neither very demure, nor very mindful. And certainly not surprising. However, the third place of the "Hottest Products" in the so-called Lyst report is still astonishing. A sneaker. But not the Adidas "Gazelle", if that had been your (justified) tip. Nor the Adidas "Samba", "Campus" or "SL 72". No, not a single one of these shoes, which have reigned supreme over our feet for what feels like an eternity, has even made it into the top ten. Adidas, it looks like your trend winning streak has come to an end.

Curtain up for Puma "Speedcat"

Puma is the name of the brand that's now taking the reins for hip footwear, and "Speedcat OG" is its sleek sneaker that's pushing its way to the top of the must-have list.

Have you got that feeling of déjà vu again? No wonder, because the "Speedcat" is not new. The German sporting goods manufacturer Puma first launched the shoe back in 1999 - for Formula 1 racing. With its slim silhouette, it is now, 25 years later, back in tune with the times.

Singer Dua Lipa, model Emily Ratajkowski and pop star Troye Sivan. All three have already been spotted in the "Speedcat OG" several times.

If you also want to be at the forefront of the trend: The red suede model of the "Speedcat OG" is particularly popular.