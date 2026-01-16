News + Trends 11 1

This Huawei smartwatch costs over 3300 francs or euros

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 16.1.2026

With the Watch Ultimate Design Royal Gold Edition, Huawei is taking its luxury collection to the extreme. The materials used drive the price to unrivalled heights.

For just over two years, Huawei has been producing refined versions of smart watches and mobiles under the label «Ultimate Design». The Chinese manufacturer presented a gold smartwatch back then. Now a new version is coming onto the market: updated technology, more glamour, higher price.

Technically nothing new

The new Watch Ultimate Design Royal Gold Edition also highlights the problem with luxury smartwatches. While analogue watches last for decades, their digital brothers and sisters have an expiry date. In the case of Huawei, the time is ripe for an update after two and a half years. Of course, you can continue to use the predecessor, but who wants to wear a technically outdated luxury watch on their wrist?

The new model is technically based on the Watch Ultimate 2, which is not exactly cheap at around 800 francs or euros, but is still significantly cheaper than the Gold Edition, which requires a 300 per cent higher investment.

The technical highlights include sonar-based underwater communication, a case that is water-resistant up to 150 metres, an eSIM directly on the watch and a special sensor for health data on the side.

Purple and gold

The manufacturer has opted for a colour mix of purple and gold for the design. This looks quite classy and not quite so ostentatious. The bezel is made of ceramic. According to the manufacturer «, Huawei has used an industry-first» process to produce a composite of rare earths and purple. The components are heated up to 1400 degrees to give them their purple colour.

The watch not only glitters gold, it is partly made of gold.

The second speciality is ten elements made of 18-carat gold, including six parts in the bezel frame. These are inserted by hand. Incidentally, the bracelet is made from a titanium alloy and the touchscreen is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

The watch is available immediately for around 3300 euros or francs. That's around 10 per cent more than its predecessor. It is not yet clear if and when the model will be available in our shop.

