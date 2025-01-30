This mini PC is its own touchpad

Welcome to a new episode of "Absurd Combinations". Today we're looking at a mini PC with a touchpad on the lid. You can do without the mouse, but not the keyboard.

The rather less well-known Kidwants brand has come up with something to make its KN1 mini PC more interesting: a touchpad. You move the mouse pointer with your fingers on the surface of the small computer.

Weak PC or touchpad with too much memory

The combination of mini PC and touchpad is entertaining at first. However, after a short period of consideration, I find it very uncomfortable to place my fingers on the comparatively high casing. As I still need a keyboard, the argument of reducing the size of my luggage without a mouse also falls away.

The touchpad also understands gestures.

Source: Kidwants

It is also immediately noticeable that the KN1 is very poorly equipped as a mini PC:

Intel Celeron N4000

128 GB eMMC memory + free M.2 slot

8 GB DDR4 memory

Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0

4x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 1x 3.5 mm

Yes, you've seen correctly: The mini PC has no USB-C port, has cheap eMMC memory and a rather weak CPU. You also have to worry about an operating system. But at a price of 110 US dollars, it is affordable. If you're looking for a trackpad, it's better to invest the money in a real one. The Magic Trackpad from Apple is available for around the same price. Although it performs significantly worse in the data sheet comparison, it is definitely the more useful touchpad.

