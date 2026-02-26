Your data. Your choice.

This picture book turns into a night light

Michael Restin
26.2.2026
Translation: machine translated

The publisher arsEdition has packed three bedtime rituals into one small book: it combines a picture story with a night light and a music box. An innovation based on a tried and tested concept.

You read bedtime stories to toddlers so often that you should choose them wisely. If you have the choice at all: After all, from a certain age, the child decides which book they want to listen to before (hopefully) quickly drifting off to the land of dreams in the glow of the night light and to the gentle sounds of a music box. With «Ich schenk dir ein Licht!», the publisher arsEdition combines the three rituals.

Ich schenk dir ein Licht! Schlaf, Kindlein, schlaf (German, Cornelia Boese, Julia Seal, 2026)
Children's books

Ich schenk dir ein Licht! Schlaf, Kindlein, schlaf

German, Cornelia Boese, Julia Seal, 2026

At the end of the six double-page story, in which the fox, hare, rabbit & Co. say goodnight, the child can turn the book over and pull on a loop. This causes the colourfully illustrated lantern case to unfold.

The effect can be switched on at the edge of the book: After the melody of «Sleep, little child, sleep» has faded away, the lantern continues to light up before its warm white light goes out by itself after ten minutes. Instead of the button cells usually used in sound books, a rechargeable battery is installed in this case. It lasts for three hours and you can recharge it via USB-C. Even though there is technology inside the cover: the story itself is handmade.

Not an AI, but an author and illustrator

The short story, written in rhyme, of the little robin who gives all the animal families in the forest a goodnight light, was penned by Cornelia Boese. The pictures are by children's book illustrator Julia Seal. The little square lantern book measuring just under twenty centimetres is recommended for children aged six months and over.

Look inside the book: no AI was at work here.
Look inside the book: no AI was at work here.
Source: arsEdition

The fact that picture books are designed by humans instead of artificial intelligence is unfortunately no longer a matter of course. The genre is regularly flooded with dubious works.

In case of doubt, the loving presentation is more important to adults. The millions of sound books show that the concept of the picture book with bonus function is well received by children. Now the publisher has realised how the principle can be extended into the night.

Header image: Screenshot youtube.com/@arsEditionBuchverlag

User Avatar
User Avatar
Michael Restin
Senior Editor
Michael.Restin@digitecgalaxus.ch

Simple writer and dad of two who likes to be on the move, wading through everyday family life. Juggling several balls, I'll occasionally drop one. It could be a ball, or a remark. Or both.

