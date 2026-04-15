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This robot hoover sprays on stains

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 15.4.2026

The new robot hoover from Ecovacs fires cleaning agent at stains before it rolls them away. The Deebot X12 Omnicyclone also offers some other features that the competition doesn't have.

In recent years, Dreame and Roborock have set the tone on the robot hoover market - and often introduced innovations such as climbing systems at the same time. Now Ecovacs is striking back from the second row and integrating features into the new Deebot X12 Omnicyclone that hardly any other model has.

Two nozzles for the stains

The first thing that catches the eye is the Focus Jet system. It consists of two nozzles at the front of the robot hoover that can spray liquid at high pressure with pinpoint accuracy - somewhere between a fire engine and a water cannon.

Heavily soiled areas such as the kitchen or around the dog bowl or litter tray can be pre-treated in this way, and dried stains are softened. The robot then cleans away dirt and liquid with the self-cleaning roller. The roller measures 27 centimetres. Its predecessor was only 19 centimetres.

The nozzles can spray directly onto stains - or distribute liquid over a large area.

Source: Ecovacs

For the system to work, the X12 has to reliably detect soiling. A test will have to show whether this works with the new software. Ecovacs offers further options for using the nozzle. The app can be used to programme certain areas or rooms to be vacuumed first, then soaked and finally mopped. The nozzles moisten the floor over a larger area.

The feature is exciting because it could eliminate one of the weaknesses of previous models. Current robot hoovers often do not recognise heavy soiling well and clean everything evenly instead of scrubbing stains several times.

No dust bag and a battery trick

Two features are already familiar from the Deebot X11 - but have not yet been copied by the competition. Ecovacs has dispensed with a dust bag in the base station of the X12. Instead, a dust container is built in, which you release at the touch of a button and then empty into the waste - just like you know it from the cordless vacuum cleaners.

Product test The Ecovacs Deebot X11 Omnicyclone cleans for over ten hours by Lorenz Keller

The manufacturer has also reintroduced fast charging. Every time the robot empties the dust at the base station or washes the mop roll, it is supplied with power. This should enable the X12 to clean 1000 square metres at a time. In three minutes, it charges 13 per cent of the battery, which has exactly the same structure as an electric car. However - as the test of its predecessor showed - these short charging breaks are at the expense of the overall cleaning speed.

The manufacturer relies on a dust container instead of a bag in the base station.

Source: Ecovacs

The X12 Omnicyclone is already available for pre-order in our shop - at least in Switzerland. It will be delivered at the end of May at the earliest.

Robot vacuum cleaners Ecovacs Saugroboter X12 OMNICYCLONE Deebot

Header image: Ecovacs

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