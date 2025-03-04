News + Trends 1 0

This smartphone from ZTE has gold-plated cooling and a battery with a carbon casing

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 4.3.2025

At the MWC in Barcelona, ZTE is showing a customised version of its high-end Redmagic 10 Pro smartphone. The gold plating is not just for visual purposes.

Not all that glitters is gold. At ZTE, even what is not visible is made of gold. In a premium version of the Redmagic 10 Pro, the manufacturer has opted for splendid elements such as gold-plated cooling. In addition to this limited edition, another chic colour has been added to the versions.

Nubia Redmagic 10 Pro as a limited edition

The ZTE Nubia Redmagic 10 Pro has been available since the end of 2024, including in our shop. The manufacturer has once again put its head together for its two new gems and given the device a visual and functional overhaul

The Redmagic 10 Pro Golden Saga is a limited special edition with a few special features. The magnificent edition is only available with 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal memory. It costs 1499 euros and can be pre-ordered directly via the manufacturer's website. It will be delivered within Europe from April - but not to Switzerland, only to neighbouring countries such as Germany and Austria.

The Redmagic 10 Pro in the Golden Saga Edition: with lots of gold and mirror finish.

ZTE justifies the 500 euro surcharge on the regular version not least with the extended scope of delivery. In addition to the charger and protective cover, a stylish fan is also included. ZTE has also gold-plated a few things. For example, the tool for replacing the SIM card, the power button, the fan cover and the logo on the back. You will also find a collector's card for further benefits in the smart box.

Here you can see the output of the heat sink with lighting. At the top is one of the two touch shoulder buttons.

In addition to the fan, various material adaptations ensure better cooling. For example, a carbon casing for the battery, a gold-plated cooling chamber and a heat sink made from a silver alloy. According to ZTE, this combination cools the device down by three to four degrees. At least. This ensures that the device does not have to throttle down as quickly during longer gaming sessions and can maintain performance.

Another visual improvement: the selfie camera and the optical fingerprint sensor are installed under the display so that you can't see them. Goodbye punch hole! The back of the Limited Edition is protected by sapphire glass. According to ZTE, this should be even more robust than the glass of the normal version.

The smartphone through rose-coloured glasses

Slightly less spectacular, but glitzy and glamorous, ZTE presents the Redmagic 10 Pro in "Mora Pink". This is how the manufacturer describes the version in soft shimmering pink. The hardware remains the same as the regular Redmagic 10 Pro. Overall, the features are exciting for mobile gamers. And not just because of the optical shoulder buttons with vibration and light effect.

ZTE calls the new edition in shimmering pink Mora Pink.

The SoC is the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite. You also get 16 GB of RAM with up to 512 GB of storage. There is even a version with 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. Thanks to the 7050 mAh battery, the device also has endurance that can be recharged with up to 100 watts. An additional built-in fan provides the necessary cooling. The triple camera on the back consists of two 50MP lenses and one with two megapixels. The entire device is encased in Corning Gorilla Glass and an aluminium frame.

Shoulder buttons, power button and air cooling can be found on the right-hand side.

If you don't care about the special editions and you just love playing games on your smartphone, you can also take a look at one of the regular Redmagic 10 Pro models.

