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Three more pieces, 20 euros more expensive: Spain’s Lego World Cup trophy

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 21.7.2026

Following their World Cup victory, Spain is set to receive its own version of Lego’s FIFA World Cup trophy. It features three additional pieces and new prints, but costs 20 euros more. Lego is selling the set exclusively in Spain.

Spain wins the World Cup – and Lego updates its trophy. Shortly after the final victory, the manufacturer is offering the ‘ «’ Champions Edition» of its FIFA World Cup trophy replica for pre-order in the Spanish online shop for pre-order. Lego will start delivering the set from 1 October.

LEGO has designed the packaging for the «Champions Edition» in Spain’s national colours.

Source: Lego

The Winners’ Edition is not an entirely new model. Lego has used the official World Cup trophy, set number 43020, as its basis. The gold-coloured replica remains 36 centimetres tall. The top section of the globe can still be opened.

LEGO EUR 140,03 LEGO Offizieller Pokal der FIFA Fussball-Weltmeisterschaft 43020, LEGO Editions 91

Spain is now featured on the trophy

The Winners’ Edition bears the set number 4000351 and consists of 2,845 pieces. It therefore contains three more pieces than the standard model. Externally, the two trophies are virtually identical.

The top section of the trophy can be opened. Inside, a small scene commemorates Spain’s World Cup title.

Source: Lego

The differences lie in the details. On the underside, a newly printed round tile names Spain as the 2026 World Cup champions. Inside, the small trophy stands on a POD in front of a printed wall. Both elements commemorate Spain’s title. The packaging also features Spain’s national colours.

Inside, a miniature trophy and a printed wall serve as reminders of Spain’s title win.

Source: Lego

Lego has also raised the recommended age from 12 to 14. The almost identical set is suddenly said to require two additional years’ building experience. Lego provides no explanation.

The information contradicts itself on one point. On the official product page, Lego explicitly mentions a minifigure for inside the trophy. However, it is missing from the product images. StoneWars reports that Lego has removed the figure.

The World Champion’s touch

Lego is charging 199.99 euros for the Winners’ Edition. The standard trophy costs 179.99 euros in the Spanish Lego shop. Buyers are therefore paying 20 euros more for three additional pieces, new prints and the customised packaging.

A new tile on the underside names Spain as the 2026 World Champions.

Source: Lego

Lego is selling the ‘ «’ Champions Edition» exclusively via its Spanish online shop. The company is limiting orders to one set per household. Lego is not offering the winners’ edition in Switzerland or other countries. There, the company is only selling the standard trophy without the Spanish winners’ inscription.

The World Cup title comes at a price on the Lego shelf too. Would you pay an extra 20 euros for the Spanish Champions Edition?

Header image: Lego

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