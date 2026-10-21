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Thriller titan Sebastian Fitzek's new novel "The Night Train"

Oliver Fischer Translation: machine translated 21.10.2026

The king of the German-language psychological thriller, Sebastian Fitzek, is back: 20 years after 'The Therapy', 'The Night Train' is being released. Fitzek fans know exactly what to expect.

Where it says Sebastian Fitzek, there is death, madness, and suspense inside. His millions of fans have been able to rely on that since "The Therapy" 20 years ago. So reliably that, in addition to all the bestsellers and awards he has already received, Fitzek is also regularly accused of excessive glorification of violence and bloodlust.

Regardless of whether you are a fan of his suspense-filled thrillers or tend to avoid the books because of the violence, you can only give him credit for the success he has with his books. And that this will continue in the same style with his new work "The Night Train" is a pretty safe bet.

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This is what it's about

The protagonist of the story is Adrian Corvin, a Berlin criminal defense lawyer who is currently experiencing the worst nightmare you can imagine: his wife has been murdered and his son kidnapped – by the confessed murderess. However, she is not in custody, but is sitting on the luxurious night train "Royal Rail Express", where she presents Corvin with the conditions under which he can get his son back.

The author lets the readership "take another deep look into the abysses of human souls," writes the publisher about the story. The locked-room setting on the luxurious night train naturally reminds me immediately of "Murder on the Orient Express", the Hercule Poirot crime novel by Agatha Christie (or the various film adaptations of it).

For all Fitzek fans, "The Night Train" is a must anyway; for non-fans like me (I just haven't had any desire for these violence-and-psycho thrillers so far), the familiar setting could certainly be a reason to give the genre and author a chance.

The book is available now, including in a limited special edition.

Header image: compulsory auction

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