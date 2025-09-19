News + Trends 0 0

To the moon and the dinosaurs: Brio shows the autumn novelties

19.9.2025

The manufacturer known for its wooden railway sets is launching a range of new products for the Christmas season. The new products range from classic trains to prehistoric dinosaurs and space travel.

With its track gauge, the Brio railway is to a certain extent the standard among wooden railways. The parts are quickly assembled, can be combined as required and are virtually indestructible. Because the play principle is so simple, even the youngest children can have fun with it. The age recommendation for all new autumn additions to the range is three years.

The «Shinkansen Hayabusa»: High speed from Japan

The series «Trains of the World» is growing with the «Shinkansen Hayabusa». The train with two railcars and one passenger car is in the same colour scheme as the original. And so that it can glide over the tracks as quickly as the original, the model runs on 24 wheels.

A French TGV, the ICE from Germany and a train in the SBB design are already available in the same series. A set that is likely to appeal to the larger railway fan.

Space technology: The Apollo Saturn V from the Builder series

Perhaps the most ambitious new product is the Apollo Saturn V rocket from the «Builder series». 91 components are waiting for little tinkerers. The parts are assembled using the tools provided. Build in stages: from the boosters to the glowing rocket tip.

The finished model is a proud 60 centimetres high. Part of the concept of the series is that the components can be dismantled and reassembled at any time. With a little childlike imagination, a space shuttle or aeroplane can be created.

Train set with pull-back motor

Without batteries or tools, the set comes with a pull-back locomotive. To integrate the «charging» of the locomotive into the game, there is a special «pull-back area» in the tracks.

Signs there indicate the «correct» use. In addition to the red locomotive, a passenger carriage, a railway station, decoration material and sufficient rails for a small oval are included. A classic starter set for getting started in the Brio world, which should quickly awaken the desire for more tracks.

The spiral set requires little space

The «spiral set» consists of 73 tracks, supports and curves. It can be used to build a track over several levels. The package includes a battery-operated locomotive in the design of a fire brigade, a helicopter and stands that symbolise fire. The set works independently but, like all Brio parts, can be combined with existing tracks and vehicles.

And as it goes upwards here, the set is well suited for the smaller children's room.

Primeval action with an ankylosaurus

About two years ago, Brio established a new theme world with the dinosaurs. The prehistoric creatures are usually movable or there are small action elements in the set, such as interactive volcanoes. The new dinosaur set also takes you back to the deepest past. The star of the pack is an ankylosaurus, which millions of years ago probably grew up to nine metres tall and weighed 3.5 tonnes. The model's eyes light up and the figure is movable.

The giant's tail drives away the two velociraptors included in the set at the touch of a button. The dinosaur can also pull Brio wagons or vehicles with the attached magnet.

With the new sets, Brio is continuing its classic model maintenance programme. Proven series are being continued. And since adults have the budget, picking up on an icon of the technology world is a clever move that Playmobil has already utilised with its car models or Lego with its space shuttle and moon rocket.

