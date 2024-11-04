Tonies announces new in-house creation: "Lalalinos"

Tonies is expanding its range with a new, self-developed series of figures called "Lalalinos". The new Tonies are designed to encourage children from the age of three to sing and dance and promote their development with a variety of songs.

The "Schlummerbande" will be followed by the "Lalalinos": Audio box manufacturer Tonies has announced in a press release that there will be a new series of characters that the company has developed entirely in-house. The "Lalalinos" are a group of friends consisting of Scout the mouse and Akio the arctic fox, with a dog called Cosmo to be added later. They live in the colourful town of Bumbaloo, where they have adventures and sing a lot.

The Tonies have been developed for children aged three and over and will be available from 21 November 2024: "The best band in Bumbaloo" and "It's grooving in Bumbaloo" are the names of the first two audio figures.

Music and dance in the nursery

While established Tonies figures are primarily based on well-known stories and songs, the "Lalalinos" offer a completely new, self-developed world. Tonies writes on its website that the figures promote "the development of children in a playful and musical way". Original pop songs are designed to encourage children to sing and dance along. The aim is also to inspire young listeners to try out an instrument themselves.

This is not the first time Tonies has created its own figures: the series around Leo's Day or the "Schlummerbande" are figures that the company has developed entirely in-house. There are also various individual figures, such as a llama practising yoga.