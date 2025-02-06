News + Trends 3 0

Tonies combine audio play, colouring book and stickers

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 6.2.2025

Audio box manufacturer Tonies has launched three new products for children aged four and up. Now they no longer just listen, but also colour and stick.

Tonies is launching new sets for the creative Tonies in February. You can also play these via the Toniebox, but you can add customised content with the matching app.

The three new titles each combine a colouring book with 64 pages, 60 stickers and a radio play. The items are designed for children aged four and over.

Of fairies, pirates and wizards

In "The Little Fairy and the Lost Magic", the little fairy has a big problem. She has lost her magic wand and can no longer grant wishes. Together with her best friend, the unicorn, she sets off on a search. In the process, the two meet all their friends.

In order to distribute the treasures on the piratesque ship, the children must accompany the little pirate and his best friend.

Source: Tonies

The little pirate's best friend is a parrot. Because the pirate ship is almost bursting with gold, diamonds and other treasures, the two decide to distribute the treasure to their friends. Children can accompany them on their journey in "The Little Pirate and the Trail of Treasure".

In another adventure, the children dive into the world of wizard Felix and his best friend, Ella the owl. As in the other stories, there's a lot going on on "Friendship Day in the Enchanted Forest".

If the Tonies haven't moved in with you yet, you can find a range of starter sets in our shop:

It is not yet clear when we will have the Tonies colouring books in our range.

Header image: Tonies

