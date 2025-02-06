Tonies
News + Trends
30

Tonies combine audio play, colouring book and stickers

Stephan Lamprecht
6.2.2025
Translation: machine translated

Audio box manufacturer Tonies has launched three new products for children aged four and up. Now they no longer just listen, but also colour and stick.

Tonies is launching new sets for the creative Tonies in February. You can also play these via the Toniebox, but you can add customised content with the matching app.

The three new titles each combine a colouring book with 64 pages, 60 stickers and a radio play. The items are designed for children aged four and over.

Of fairies, pirates and wizards

In "The Little Fairy and the Lost Magic", the little fairy has a big problem. She has lost her magic wand and can no longer grant wishes. Together with her best friend, the unicorn, she sets off on a search. In the process, the two meet all their friends.

In order to distribute the treasures on the piratesque ship, the children must accompany the little pirate and his best friend.
In order to distribute the treasures on the piratesque ship, the children must accompany the little pirate and his best friend.
Source: Tonies

The little pirate's best friend is a parrot. Because the pirate ship is almost bursting with gold, diamonds and other treasures, the two decide to distribute the treasure to their friends. Children can accompany them on their journey in "The Little Pirate and the Trail of Treasure".

In another adventure, the children dive into the world of wizard Felix and his best friend, Ella the owl. As in the other stories, there's a lot going on on "Friendship Day in the Enchanted Forest".

If the Tonies haven't moved in with you yet, you can find a range of starter sets in our shop:

Tonies Toniebox starter set berry (creative tone) (German)
Radio play
EUR83,47

Tonies Toniebox starter set berry (creative tone)

German

Tonies Toniebox Starter Set Anthracite (Creative Tone) (German)
Radio play
EUR83,44

Tonies Toniebox Starter Set Anthracite (Creative Tone)

German

Tonies Toniebox Starter Set Pink (creative tone) (German)
Radio play
EUR84,90

Tonies Toniebox Starter Set Pink (creative tone)

German

Tonies Toniebox starter set berry (creative tone) (German)
Radio play
EUR83,47

Tonies Toniebox starter set berry (creative tone)

Tonies Toniebox Starter Set Anthracite (Creative Tone) (German)
Radio play
EUR83,44

Tonies Toniebox Starter Set Anthracite (Creative Tone)

Tonies Toniebox Starter Set Pink (creative tone) (German)
Radio play
EUR84,90

Tonies Toniebox Starter Set Pink (creative tone)

It is not yet clear when we will have the Tonies colouring books in our range.

Header image: Tonies

3 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Stephan Lamprecht
Editor
Stephan.Lamprecht@galaxus.de

Born in Hamburg, bookworm and ice hockey fan. Constantly tinkering with his smart home system.

These articles might also interest you

  • Guide

    Last-minute gift idea for Tonies fans

    by Anne Fischer

  • Behind the scenes

    Kids’ speakers are the new stars on the radio play block

    by Tobias Heller

  • Guide

    Christmas presents for my children

    by Katja Fischer

Comments

Avatar