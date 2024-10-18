Tonies goes environmental protection: partnership with Beewild announced

Tonies and Beewild present child-friendly stories about species conservation. These can be loaded onto a Kreativ-Tonie free of charge.

Humm, hum, hum... an adventure for little ears: Audio box manufacturer Tonies is launching a project together with the Beewild initiative to protect the environment. Beewild is a relatively new initiative that has digitised flower meadows. It offers every person or company the opportunity to participate in strengthening biodiversity: With one euro per year, you can protect one square metre of bee meadow.

Protecting species and friendship

Now Tonies and Beewild are presenting a free audio play series for children aged three to five. Famous voices read the stories about the protagonists Hilda the bumblebee, Isidor the hoopoe, Kasimir the hedgehog and Leopold the hamster: Andreas Gabalier, Sebastian Vettel, Lizz Görgl and Othmar Karas are all involved. The stories are about species conservation, but also about friendship and solidarity.

The stories can be downloaded from the Tonies website and then played with a Kreativtonie. Your child can also listen to the stories on the Beewild website.

Tonies has also announced that they are funding 5000 square metres of bee pasture for Beewild. The idea of the project is to sensitise children to the topic of environmental protection at an early age.

Tobias Wann, CEO of Tonies, said: "Stories about endangered animals and their habitats make the topic of biodiversity tangible for children. They convey complex relationships in a simple way." He hopes that children will be able to better understand that every living creature plays an important role in the ecosystem.