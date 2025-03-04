News + Trends 6 1

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4": The iconic skateboarding games return

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 4.3.2025

The third and fourth instalments of "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" are coming back as remakes for consoles and PC. The wild skateboard ride begins in July.

Activision announces a new edition of two iconic skateboarding games. Following the remakes of "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2" (2020), parts three and four are now also getting a makeover. The remake is being developed by Iron Galaxy Studios - known for "Killer Instinct" and "Rumbleverse", among others.

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3" was originally released in 2001 for the PS2, Gamecube and Xbox, while "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4" was released a year later for the same platforms. The classics are being redeveloped from the ground up. In addition to iconic parks from the original games, there are also completely new levels - for the first time since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5" (2015). One of the new additions - an abandoned water park - is teased at the end of the trailer:

Graphically, the iconic levels from the original games have changed quite a bit, as these screenshot comparisons show.

The original...

Source: Activision

... and the new edition.

Source: Activision

The original...

Source: Activision

... and the new edition.

Source: Activision

The original...

Source: Activision

... and the new edition.

Source: Activision

Gameplay and controls are based on the "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2" remakes. There are numerous new tricks compared to the original games. Solo skaters can look forward to a career mode including New Game+ as well as high score and speed run modes. If you prefer to play online, you can do so with up to seven other skaters - across all platforms. The popular "Create-A-Park" mode is also back. This allows you to build your own skate park and share it online with other players.

Confirmed characters Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Kareem Campbell, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg and Bob Burnquist. Rayssa Leal, Chloe Covell, Jamie Foy, Zion Wright and Yuto Horigome.

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4" will be released on 11 July for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will also be available in the Game Pass at launch. Pre-orders will receive access to a demo and an exclusive character in June. The more expensive deluxe version includes further exclusive content, such as the Doom Slayer.

Skating as the Doom Slayer? Why not...

Source: Activision

For absolute hardcore fans, there is also a Collector's Edition with a limited skateboard deck:

Skate for yourself with the Collector's Edition.

Source: Activision

So, now we've gone through the numbered titles in the series. I hope that the remakes of "Tony Hawks Underground" - the best games in my opinion - won't be too long in coming.

