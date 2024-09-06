Tried out Shokz Open Run Pro 2: Do I need to rethink?

Shokz presented its new headphones at the IFA. The Open Run Pro 2 are designed for jogging. They allow you to listen to music while still being aware of your surroundings. I was allowed to try them out.

The name says it all with the Open Run Pro 2 from Shokz. It is designed for jogging or other outdoor workouts. It is IP55-protected against dust and water. So you can use it outside in the rain and even heavy sweat won't cause it any problems. Instead of a plug in the ear as with in-ears, you put on a headband and a small speaker rests on the skull bone and directs the music to the ear. This is called bone conduction technology.

The idea behind it is that you can always hear when a car is approaching, for example. Unlike the transparency mode of an in-ear, however, you hear it naturally. You can therefore better localise the direction from which the sound is coming.

I've never been a big fan of open-ear headphones. But that's not because of the quality of the devices. Rather, I make a conscious decision to listen to music and then listen to it actively. I save this "sprinkling" for the lift or the waiting loop in the call centre.

Shokz says that they have noise cancellation built in. However, this doesn't mean ANC - which would completely contradict the purpose of open-ears - but noise cancellation to prevent the person sitting next to you on the bus from listening in. It is also designed to minimise ambient noise for the person you are talking to during phone calls.

Battery top, codecs disappoint

The headband of the Open Run Pro 2 has a titanium alloy and can be bent slightly so that the headphones adapt to the shape of my head and ears. Accordingly, the headphones are also available in a mini and a standard version in black and orange. The larger - and therefore heavier - version weighs 30.3 grams. Technically, however, the two versions are the same. To keep it at 30 grams, Shokz is limited to a multifunction button on the left earpiece. You can customise this in the app. There is also a USB-C port behind a silicone flap to charge the headphones.

There is a mini and a normal version.

Source: Florian Bodoky

According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts up to twelve hours. A complete recharge takes one hour. This is not bad, but is unfortunately also due to the fact that the headphones only support SBC as a codec.

First impression: I may have to change my mind about open-ears

The headband hugs the back of the neck but doesn't pinch.

Source: Florian Bodoky

With the Open Run Pro 2, however, Shokz gets rid of a major disadvantage: the lack of bass and the need to turn the sound up particularly loud. If you don't do this with open-ears, the sound is too thin and too quiet for me.

If I turn them up loud, the sound becomes tinny and shrill. This is not the case with the Open Run Pro 2. Even in the noisy exhibition hall, I could hear the music at a decent volume and quality without having to turn up the volume too much. I was also able to hear bass. Not like with in-ears, but in a decent quantity and quality.

The Open Run Pro 2 are only subtly visible from the front.

Source: Florian Bodoky

However, I wasn't able to test the noise cancellation when making calls. I doubt I'll become a big open-ear enthusiast now. But the Open Run Pro 2 solve some of the problems that used to bother me with the open design. Thumbs up!