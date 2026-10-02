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Two accessories are better than one: bags are now wearing belts

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 2.10.2026

Who said that accessories don't like wearing accessories too? For the coming season, handbags and belts are teaming up.

A good excuse reason to invest in a new bag is actually easy to find. Sometimes your laptop needs to fit inside, other times it's half your life. Sometimes, however, a small detail that the other 25 bags in your personal repertoire don't yet possess is enough. What could that be? Well, this autumn, a decorative belt buckle is the best choice.

More is more

The small butter-yellow sheepskin bag from Freds Bruder goes all in when it comes to the belt look. Apart from that, it scores points with three slip pockets, a zippered compartment, and a detachable shoulder strap. It measures 29 × 28 × 13 centimeters and is also available from us in the colors Black and Grey Khaki.

Handbag FredsBruder Belted With Love Shoulderbag

At least as beautiful as it is simple

Abro chooses a completely different approach: the belt detail is understated, the mud-colored suede is classic and timeless. This makes the «Jill» bag no less cool and compatible with the trend. If you are already interested, let me tell you that «Jill» has a magnetic closure and two inner compartments and measures 32 × 20 × 10 centimeters. Also available in the colors Black and Siena.

Handbag Abro Jill Schultertasche Leder 32 cm

A good overall package

With «Elif» from Gabs, you get a cute bag charm in addition to the belt. It also features a small inner zippered compartment, a detachable shoulder strap, and five other colors besides Camoscio. Its dimensions? 39 × 29 × 4 centimeters.

Handbag Gabs Elif Schultertasche Leder 43 cm

Small but fine

Even if you are a bucket bag fan, you can still join in on the trend. Marc O’Polo makes it possible with «Brinni». At 22 × 26 × 11 centimeters, it won't hold much, but at least it fits your most important belongings. You have the choice between a short (55 centimeters) or a long handle (125 - 150 centimeters) and the colors Burnt Coffee, Black, Black Cherry, Natural, or Stormy Sea. All models are made of grained cowhide.

Handbag Marc O'Polo Brinni Bucket Bag

Smartly invested

«Sabine» from Coccinelle is something you have to be able and willing to afford. For around 400 francs, however, you get a bag made in Italy with a two-year warranty, plenty of clever storage space, and a new favorite piece. In the medium size, it measures 34 × 23 × 11 centimeters, and the light gold buckles and logo stamp create a beautiful contrast to the black or cognac-colored leather.

Header image: Gabs

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