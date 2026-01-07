News + Trends 18 12

Vacuum robots spray fragrance and soak up stains

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 7.1.2026

One robot changes the mop pads depending on the type of floor, one climbs independently over 8.8-centimetre-high double thresholds - and one even avoids the smallest objects such as jewellery. This is what the latest robot hoovers from the CES tech fair can do.

Big parade of vacuum robots at the CES tech fair in Las Vegas. All the major manufacturers are present and showcasing the latest models. Here is an overview of some of the household helpers that were presented in the first few days of the Consumer Electronics Show.

Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete: amazing top model

Dreame has given its new top model many upgrades, but one area remains the same. The robot now climbs 4.5 centimetre high single steps and 8.8 centimetre high double steps. The robot itself is only 7.95 centimetres high when the lidar tower is retracted. That is almost one centimetre less than its predecessor, the X50.

It can wash away stubborn stains and grease with water heated to 40 degrees. The robot recognises such soiling better than before thanks to a new scanning system - even in the dark. The X60 has a light system that automatically adapts to the conditions. The 35,000 pascals are also significantly more than the previous 20,000 pascals.

The X60 is only eight centimetres high and fits better under the sofa.

Source: Dreame

In practice, it will be interesting to see how well the X60 recognises different types of dirt and adapts its cleaning routine accordingly. In the case of crumbs, for example, the robot should lift the mops and increase the suction power; in the case of liquids, only the mops are used and the brushes are moved out of reach.

In the X60, Dreame has dispensed with the installation of a roller or roller for mopping and instead uses two rotating mops, just like its predecessor. This is probably to enable the compact design.

The Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete will be available in the USA from 10 February at a regular price of 1700 dollars (1360 dollars for pre-orders). It is not yet clear how much it will cost here and when it will come onto the market.

Mova Mobius 60 Robot Vacuum: three different pads

The Dreame subsidiary uses the technology from the Matrix10 Ultra. In other words, the robot hoover has three different mopping pads that can be changed in the base station. A different attachment is used depending on the floor: ThermoHold for dirty areas such as the kitchen or entrance area, Plush for wooden floors and HyperClean for all other hard floors.

The Mobius has three pairs of mops to choose from for different floors.

Source: Mova

On carpets, the robot lowers a special plastic lip that increases the vacuum pressure. This allows it to vacuum carpets better and utilise the 30,000 pascal suction power effectively. Otherwise, the Mobius offers everything you would expect from a top appliance: washing the mops with water heated to 100 degrees, overcoming obstacles up to eight centimetres high, a retractable lidar tower and brushes in which no hair gets caught. The model is already available to order in the USA, at a price of 1300 dollars. The Swiss market launch is still open.

Narwal Flow 2: No one else sees» as accurately as «

For the first time, Narwal's top model is able to recognise small objects such as jewellery, keys, smartphones and wallets. If the worst comes to the worst, the robot keeps a distance of at least five centimetres so that nothing is sucked in

Narwal has designed its models from scratch.

Source: Narwal

To do this, the Narwhal Flow 2 sends a photo of the object to the app - with a marker on the map of the home. Thanks to two RGB cameras with a 135-degree field of view, the device is supposed to see pretty well in all directions. However, you cannot send the robot on a search if you have lost your key. It cannot find a specific object.

Two special modes are designed for when pets or babies and small children are nearby. Then the robot is especially attentive, marks toys on the floor, avoids crawling blankets and can reduce the volume near children's beds.

The Narwhal Flow 2 is due to be launched on the market in April. When in Europe and at what price is still open.

Eufy S2: robot sprays fragrance

The Anker subsidiary brand briefly presented the Eufy S2 at the IFA in Berlin, but the market launch was postponed until January. The robot will now go on sale at a price of around 1500 euros or francs and will officially celebrate its premiere as a series model at the CES in Las Vegas.

The model from Eufy sprays room fragrance.

Source: Eufy

The special feature of the robot hoover: It can be equipped with fragrance capsules and sprays fragrance around the home on request. Three fragrances are available to start with: citrus basil, bamboo sage or bergamot lychee.

The Eufy S2 has a self-cleaning mopping roller. The base station produces electrolysed water, which is supposed to reduce bacteria and allergens. The manufacturer also advertises maintenance-free filters and special suitability for carpets, as both the mopping roller and the chassis can be raised up to five centimetres for high textiles.

Eureka Z50: lots of technology for less money

The model starts at 800 dollars in the USA - but delivers a lot of technology from the upper class. The Eureka Z50 has a built-in self-cleaning roller. When the robot hoover travels over a carpet, the roller is covered by a cover. The wet roller is therefore not simply wiped off on the carpet.

Eureka brings top technology for less money.

Source: Eureka

In addition, there is a fully automatic base station, navigation with laser, radar and sensors, 20,000 pascals of suction power and a brush in which no hair should get tangled.

Ecovacs Deebot X12 OmniCyclone: longer roll with cover

Ecovacs has already announced the Deebot X12 OmniCyclone, a successor to the X11, which made its debut just three months ago - and which I am currently testing.

Ecovacs has already announced the Deebot X12 OmniCyclone.

Strictly speaking, the X12 is primarily an upgrade. Central functions such as the bagless emptying system or the quick intermediate battery landing remain the same as its predecessor, the X11. However, the X12 has been given a longer mopping roller, which can be covered by a cover when the robot is travelling over carpets, for example. The roller now measures 26 centimetres - that's 50 per cent longer than before.

Ecovacs is also using pre-treatment of stains for the first time. Infrared sensors are designed to detect heavy soiling, which is then sprayed with high-pressure water and soaked before the robot cleans everything away.

You will soon be able to buy the models described here. At the trade fair, manufacturers also showed robotic vacuum cleaners that offer a glimpse into the future.

