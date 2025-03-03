News + Trends 4 0

Vaiana 2 and co.: Tonies have announced these new audio figures

Anne Fischer Translation: machine translated 3.3.2025

The audio box manufacturer is bringing new audio figures into the children's room - including sleepy heads, children's book classics and a Disney character.

In this article, I present a selection of the new audio figures from Tonies, which will be available from 12 March except for the night light.

The slumbering penguin

The Snooze Penguin plays white noise that has been specially developed for small children. The bedtime companion lasts a total of 120 minutes, interweaving soothing tones with subtle soundscapes and musical topics. According to Tonies, the theme is reminiscent of the icy beauty of Antarctica.

As studies have shown, white noise has a calming effect on small children, as it drowns out disturbing noises and creates a familiar, even soundscape. Scientists believe that it is reminiscent of the sounds that babies perceive in the womb. This Tonie is designed for children aged three and over.

Slumbering octopus

The new slumber octopus looks just as cute as the penguin. It should also accompany your child to sleep, but with a bedtime story. In it, the little octopus plays on the seabed. When it's time for bed, his friends show him what helps them fall asleep: the crab loves its slumbering spot in the trumpet shell, the seahorse snuggles up to an algae and lets itself be rocked back and forth by the current. Now the little octopus has to find out for himself what helps him to fall asleep peacefully. The Tonie also plays a soothing song and gentle melodies. It is also recommended for ages three and up.

Cute addition to the audio box: The slumbering octopus.

Source: Tonies GmbH

Slumbering whale

To complete the sleep trio, there is also the snooze whale. Its trademark is lullaby melodies from the ocean. This Tonie has a running time of 120 minutes and is also recommended for ages three and up.

Slumberjack rabbit

The Slumber Bunny brings a night light to the Toniebox: it has a gradually dimmable light and plays soothing, classical music. This includes newly interpreted works by Beethoven, Mozart and Vivaldi. The melodies have a running time of 75 minutes. You can set a timer that switches the light off after 30 minutes. At the same time, the light bunny can also be used as a creative tune. At the lowest brightness level, the rechargeable night light spreads its warm glow for up to 240 hours. It can then be recharged using the USB-C cable supplied.

The Slumber Bunny will be released on 19 March 2025 and similar night light toys already exist: the Slumber Sheep and the Slumber Bear.

Radio play EUR 41,59 Tonies Night Light Tonie - Sleeping Sheep German 47 Radio play EUR 37,24 Tonies Tonie - Night light snooze gang - Bear German 7

"Vaiana 2"

"Vaiana 2" is the radio play for the Disney film of the same name. It also features the original voices from the German film, including Lina Larissa Strahl, David Mayonga and Thomas Nero Wolff. In the story, the headstrong heroine Vaiana leaves her little sister Simea behind to set off into dangerous, long-forgotten waters and embark on a new adventure. The Tonie is recommended for children aged four and over and has a running time of 64 minutes.

"The new bunny school"

This Tonie is perfect for Easter: "The New Bunny School" by Fritz Koch-Gotha and Albert Sixtus is already 100 years old; last year, comedian Anke Engelke reinterpreted the picture book. The enmity between hare and fox is ended and old role models are called into question. The Tonie "The New Bunny School" is recommended for children aged four and over.

"Dare, koala bear"

"Dare, Koala Bear" is an audio story based on the children's books by Rachel Bright and Jim Field. It is about friendship, courage and happiness. The main roles are played by Kimi Koala, the somewhat conceited gecko Goldi and the whale Endolin, who somehow can never get enough. The story is recommended by Tonies for children aged three and over and runs for around 36 minutes.

"The Little Prince"

Last but not least, "The Little Prince", another classic, is coming to the Toniebox in March. The story is about a pilot who has to make an emergency landing with his aeroplane in the desert. He meets the little prince, who tells of his journeys to distant planets and his fascinating encounters. This audio programme teaches young listeners valuable lessons about friendship and love. The retelling of the book of the same name by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry is read by Peter Kaempfe and complemented by dreamy music. The audio figure has a running time of 66 minutes and is recommended for children aged four and over.

This is what the new Tonie will look like.

Source: Tonies GmbH

Header image: Tonies GmbH

I like this article! 4 people like this article







