Want better socks? Here you go!

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 7.2.2026

There's hardly anything that can't be improved. That's why the Galaxus socks are now available as version 2.0. Our own-brand team has analysed the feedback from the Community and worked on a few details.

Our first batch of Galaxus socks is as good as sold out. The socks are now warming hundreds of pairs of feet. Some wear the short socks with trainers. Others - presumably in Aargau - prefer the white version with a high shaft.

But there is a problem. Some people are critical of the socks in the product ratings. Here, for example:

Thin fabric. Socks seem to be of rather low quality. User Beat Graf

The fact that thin fabric is associated with low quality surprised the private label team. Thinner socks often require higher quality yarn and processing. Unlike thicker socks, the sheer mass of the fabric cannot conceal poor quality. You will notice poor seams immediately and if the yarn is of poor quality, holes will appear more quickly.

Good, thin-knitted socks with a high stitch density can therefore be significantly more durable than thick-knitted socks with a loose structure. However, many customers don't realise this - they automatically associate «thin» with «cheap».

In contrast, anyone who frequently wears leather shoes and is familiar with socks knows that thin socks with high-quality yarn are more expensive but last longer. Anyone who wears trainers, on the other hand, needs or prefers thicker material.

On average, the socks achieve 4.2 stars across all product ratings. That's okay - but we want to do better. That's why there are now new black socks - thicker ones.

A thicker yarn is used in production, as Fabian Kyburz, Product Manager Private Label, explains to me. While the first Galaxus socks were made from a 20s cotton yarn, the new ones are now made from two 30s cotton yarns. This makes the yarn thicker and more stable than a 20s yarn.

«The structure is firmer, the sock is more voluminous and heavier», says Fabian. Specifically, a pair of socks in sizes 43 to 46 now weighs 53 grammes. The thinner predecessor model weighed 36 grammes. The increase in weight therefore amounts to 47 per cent.

Useless knowledge ... or not. The S-number for yarn indicates how many lengths of yarn can be produced from a certain unit of weight. This was invented by the English, which is why the S-count is based on the so-called Cotton Count (Ne) system. A concrete example: In concrete terms, this means that exactly 20 skeins of 840 yards can be spun from one pound of cotton at 20s. Now you're ready for the next Who Wants to Be a Millionaire round.

There has also been a change in the material composition: the 18 per cent synthetic fibre content is now polyamide instead of polyester. This makes the socks more robust and hard-wearing, meaning they will last longer.

This is perhaps the answer to this 3-star product rating from user [Janton98]:

Solala. Don't last long

Now it's your turn! Have you tested the new socks? Then tell us what you think - here in the comments or directly in the product ratings.

