News + Trends
Want better socks? Here you go!

Martin Jungfer
7.2.2026
There's hardly anything that can't be improved. That's why the Galaxus socks are now available as version 2.0. Our own-brand team has analysed the feedback from the Community and worked on a few details.

Our first batch of Galaxus socks is as good as sold out. The socks are now warming hundreds of pairs of feet. Some wear the short socks with trainers. Others - presumably in Aargau - prefer the white version with a high shaft.

Galaxus Sneaker socks (pack of 6, 43 - 46)
Socks

Galaxus Sneaker socks

pack of 6, 43 - 46

Galaxus Sneaker socks (pack of 6, 35 - 38)
Socks

Galaxus Sneaker socks

pack of 6, 35 - 38

But there is a problem. Some people are critical of the socks in the product ratings. Here, for example:

Thin fabric. Socks seem to be of rather low quality.
User Beat Graf

The fact that thin fabric is associated with low quality surprised the private label team. Thinner socks often require higher quality yarn and processing. Unlike thicker socks, the sheer mass of the fabric cannot conceal poor quality. You will notice poor seams immediately and if the yarn is of poor quality, holes will appear more quickly.

Good, thin-knitted socks with a high stitch density can therefore be significantly more durable than thick-knitted socks with a loose structure. However, many customers don't realise this - they automatically associate «thin» with «cheap».

In contrast, anyone who frequently wears leather shoes and is familiar with socks knows that thin socks with high-quality yarn are more expensive but last longer. Anyone who wears trainers, on the other hand, needs or prefers thicker material.

On average, the socks achieve 4.2 stars across all product ratings. That's okay - but we want to do better. That's why there are now new black socks - thicker ones.

Galaxus Socks (pack of 10, 43 - 46)
Socks

Galaxus Socks

pack of 10, 43 - 46

A thicker yarn is used in production, as Fabian Kyburz, Product Manager Private Label, explains to me. While the first Galaxus socks were made from a 20s cotton yarn, the new ones are now made from two 30s cotton yarns. This makes the yarn thicker and more stable than a 20s yarn.

«The structure is firmer, the sock is more voluminous and heavier», says Fabian. Specifically, a pair of socks in sizes 43 to 46 now weighs 53 grammes. The thinner predecessor model weighed 36 grammes. The increase in weight therefore amounts to 47 per cent.

There has also been a change in the material composition: the 18 per cent synthetic fibre content is now polyamide instead of polyester. This makes the socks more robust and hard-wearing, meaning they will last longer.

This is perhaps the answer to this 3-star product rating from user [Janton98]:

Solala. Don't last long

Now it's your turn! Have you tested the new socks? Then tell us what you think - here in the comments or directly in the product ratings.

Martin Jungfer
Head of Content
Martin.Jungfer@digitecgalaxus.ch

Journalist since 1997. Stopovers in Franconia (or the Franken region), Lake Constance, Obwalden, Nidwalden and Zurich. Father since 2014. Expert in editorial organisation and motivation. Focus on sustainability, home office tools, beautiful things for the home, creative toys and sports equipment. 

