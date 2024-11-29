What? The blue elephant is already 50!

The blue elephant - a symbol of carefree childhood days. His big ears and friendly face enchanted generations of children. He turns 50 in January.

I still remember the cosy afternoons in front of the TV when the little blue elephant captured my childhood heart with his cheerful nature. His gentle trumpeting and his unbroken thirst for adventure were an integral part of my childhood. And now the little animal is already 50! Together with the mouse, the yellow duck and the pink rabbit, he will soon be experiencing half a century of exciting adventures in "Die Sendung mit der Maus". The elephant was first presented in 1975 and has since become a cult figure, captivating viewers with his gentleness, helpfulness and curiosity.

Toy manufacturer Schmidt has secured a merchandise licence and is celebrating the elephant's big birthday with a few anniversary products: Soft toy, memo and puzzle. We already have the plush toy in the shop, but I'll let you know about the other two products.

Plush toy

The cuddly elephant measures 17 centimetres and can go in the washing machine. It has a yellow heart on its trunk. The little animal is recommended from baby age

Stuffed animals Schmidt Spiele The mouse, elephant, 50th birthday, 17 cm 16 cm

Stuffed animals Schmidt Spiele The mouse, elephant, 50th birthday, 17 cm 16 cm

Elephant memo

The elephant memo consists of 24 large cards made of thick cardboard and is printed with motifs of the mouse, the elephant and the duck from "Die Sendung mit der Maus". Schmidt recommends the game for children aged two and over.

Two elephant puzzles

To mark the anniversary, Schmidt Spiele is also presenting two new jigsaw puzzles: "Alles Liebe zum Geburtstag" consists of 60 pieces and is therefore suitable for children aged five and over. It features a garden party with elephant, mouse and duck.

"The elephant party" is a 100-piece jigsaw puzzle for children aged six and over. It shows the friends celebrating the blue elephant's birthday together.