With projector and night vision: perhaps the craziest smartphone in the world

20.2.2025

Oukitel has given its new outdoor smartphone a gigantic battery with a capacity of 33,000 mAh, which is probably a world record. The WP100 Titan also has a built-in projector and camping light.

The Chinese manufacturer Oukitel specialises in outdoor phones with large batteries. For example, the WP19 with a 21,000 mAh battery, which is also available in our shop. For comparison: battery sizes between 4000 and 5000 mAh are currently common in smartphones.

Now Oukitel is increasing the capacity again. The new WP100 Titan has a battery with 33,000 mAh. The manufacturer promises gigantic runtimes: Standby of six months, almost five days of playing music, two days of non-stop video streaming or eight days of chatting on the phone. The built-in camping light illuminates the surroundings for twelve nights.

The smartphone is charged by cable with 66 watts. You can also use the large battery to charge other devices with 18 watts.

This means that Oukitel should even beat the Energizer P28K, which was launched a year ago and had a battery with 27,000 mAh. In the article linked below, you can read why I don't think larger batteries are a bad idea at all.

The top model from Oukitel is quite a hulk.

Weight and size as a disadvantage

The Oukitel WP100 Titan weighs 550 grams. At 34 millimetres, it is as thick as three normal smartphones and looks more like a brick. The manufacturer celebrates this itself: In the clips on the product website, the phone is used to knock off beer mats and hammer tent pegs into the ground.

This should be possible because the device with its 6.8-inch screen is ultra-sturdy and should even survive a drop from a height of 1.5 metres without damage. In addition, it is not only dust-proof in accordance with the IP69K standard, but also waterproof in the event of high-pressure or steam jet cleaning - even with hot water.

The smartphone comes with a mid-range processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, which has just been unveiled. It also has 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage space. The camera is equipped with a 200 megapixel sensor from Samsung. It is delivered with Android 14, an upgrade to Android 15 is planned. However, the manufacturer does not guarantee additional updates over the next few years.

Night vision camera, camping light and projector

So much for the standard features. However, the manufacturer has given the WP100 Titan a few extras that no one else has in this variety. An additional sensor with 20 megapixels enables night vision shots even in complete darkness. The surroundings are illuminated with infrared light for this purpose.

If it really needs to be bright, the smartphone has 1500 LEDs built in, which emit up to 1200 lumens. That is roughly the light intensity of a powerful headlamp.

The smartphone is also a bright camping lamp.

The craziest extra, however, is the built-in video projector. However, it is only 100 lumens bright. So it has to be dark before you can really watch a film. The manufacturer does not specify the size of the image that can be beamed onto a screen. According to Oukitel, you can watch six films on one battery charge. With the WP100 Titan, you have a small open-air cinema in your pocket.

The smartphone will initially be offered via Kickstarter and will be delivered in April. It will then also be available in regular stores. The pre-sale price is around 550 francs or euros, after which the official retail price will be around 800 francs or euros.

