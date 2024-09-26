Xiaomi 14T series presented with: Smartphones with lots of AI

Xiaomi has announced its 14T series. The two smartphones have a lot in common, but the Pro version is likely to be slightly better, especially in terms of performance and the camera.

On the outside, the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro look confusingly similar. They are the same size, have the same display and use the same software. The Pro in its name justifies the more expensive model with a processor with more power and a camera setup that is better on paper in some cases.

Processor and camera make the difference

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is equipped with the Dimensity 9300+ and the Xiaomi 14T with the Dimensity 8300 Ultra. Mediatek manufactures both 8-core processors using the 4-nanometre process. The 9300+ has more powerful cores and the better graphics chip - Immortalis-G720 instead of Mali-G615. A side effect of the chips is that the 14T Pro supports Wi-Fi 7, while the 14T "only" supports Wi-Fi 6E.

You can't tell the difference between the cameras from the outside.

The different cameras are also barely recognisable from the outside. In the 14T Pro, Xiaomi uses its own Light Fusion 900 image sensor for the main camera. The Sony IMX906 is used in the 14T. However, the resolution, aperture and focal length of the cameras are identical. The telephoto camera of the 14T Pro also has a focal length of 60 millimetres. Compared to the 50 millimetres of the 14T, this results in an optical zoom of around 2.5x instead of 2x.

When charging the 5000 mAh battery, the Xiaomi 14T Pro should also be significantly faster than its sister model. It supports Xiaomi's HyperCharge fast charging technology with up to 120 watts. The 14T manages a maximum of 67 watts. In addition, only the Pro version offers wireless charging - with up to 50 watts.

Xiaomi ups the ante with AI

Xiaomi uses Android 14 as the basis for its HyperOS, which is installed ex works on the 14T and 14T Pro. Both smartphones will receive Google updates for four years and security updates for five years

With the T series, Xiaomi is also trying to catch up with the competition in terms of AI. Through a deal with Google, the manufacturer was able to secure its Gemini AI for its smartphones and is the third manufacturer after Google and Samsung to gain access to Circle-to-search.

In addition, Xiaomi is adding AI functions to some of its existing services. These include a live translator, a notes app that summarises content and helps with layout, corrections and translations or a recorder that can distinguish between different people in transcripts and also produces translations.

The AI helps with the creation of videos, among other things.

AI subtitles are designed to translate the entire audio output of the smartphone - independently of apps - from and into different languages. The AI helps with editing videos and photos and is even supposed to make suggestions for composition and music for films. The T series inherits the "AI Portrait" function from the Xiaomi 14. This creates an avatar from a portrait photo that can be used in pictures.

The availability of the AI functions varies by country and language. However, Xiaomi has not yet revealed which ones work in our country. However, I have already been able to try out some of them when testing the Xiaomi 14T.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi 14T series is available now. Both models are available in grey, blue and black, or as the manufacturer says: "Titan Gray", "Titan Blue" and "Titan Black". In Switzerland, there is also the green variant "Lemon Green".

The Xiaomi 14T starts at 649 francs/euro with 256 gigabytes of storage space. A surcharge of 50 francs/euros applies for 256 gigabytes.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is available with 256 and 512 gigabytes or one terabyte of storage space. Their recommended retail prices are 799, 899 and 999 francs/euros.

If you are particularly fast in Switzerland, you can secure one of the smartphones with a curved gaming monitor or the Robot Vacuum X10 as a bonus.

