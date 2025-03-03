News + Trends 6 2

Xiaomi 5 Max: E-scooter automatically regulates power when starting and travelling uphill

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 3.3.2025

The new top-of-the-range e-scooter model from Xiaomi has suspension, recharges the battery when braking and climbs steep hills smoothly and automatically. However, if you don't need so many features, there are also slimmed-down versions.

Xiaomi is not only bringing mobile phones to the Mobile World Congress (MWC), but also innovations in the field of electromobility. The Chinese manufacturer has four new e-scooters in its luggage, which will be available immediately after their presentation at the trade fair.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 Max: motor with energy recovery

The Max version is the top-equipped model for the masses. It has hydraulic front and rear suspension that absorbs shocks. This not only increases riding comfort, but should also reduce wear and tear according to the manufacturer

The 5 Max has double suspension on the front axle.

Source: Jan Johannsen

As with a hybrid car, the electric motor recharges the battery. For example, the system recognises gradients, automatically adjusts the speed for a controlled descent and uses the braking energy for the battery.

The Traction Control System (TCS) also comes from the car and motorbike sector. Sensors prevent the wheels from spinning when accelerating. On wet or slippery roads, it regulates the engine power to ensure traction at all times.

If you are driving uphill, the uphill parking mode helps to increase driving safety. The scooter maintains a constant speed without you having to intervene. Inclines of up to 22 per cent should be possible thanks to the powerful motor. The maximum load capacity is 120 kilograms.

You should be able to stand well on the wider footboard.

Source: Jan Johannsen

Xiaomi has slightly enlarged the footboard so that you can stand comfortably and safely. The longer handlebars also improve riding stability. The battery is fully charged in three hours and has a range of around 60 kilometres.

The scooter, like the other models, is already available to order from us.

Three cheaper versions of the fifth generation

Xiaomi also offers a slimmed-down version of the new e-scooter, the Electric Scooter 5, which has a motor with a rated output of 350 watts instead of 400 watts and can climb gradients of up to 18 per cent. You have to do without recuperation and gradient control, and only the front axle has suspension. However, the traction control mentioned above is included.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 Pro is positioned between the other two versions. Here you get the suspension and motor of the Max, but without the electronic assistants and regulated recuperation.

The Pro and Max versions also have suspension on the rear axle.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter Elite, which is also new, is especially designed for shorter distances in the city. It has a 400-watt motor with slightly reduced peak power that can cope with gradients of up to 20 per cent. The range is less than the other three models, namely 45 instead of 50 kilometres. The Elite has suspension on the front wheel and, as a speciality, E-ABS on the rear drum brake.

ABS means anti-lock braking system: even when braking hard, the wheel does not lock or skid, which optimises the braking distance and reduces the risk of a fall. The recommended retail price for the Xiaomi Electric Scooter Elite is 509 francs.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

