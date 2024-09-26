Xiaomi Mix Flip: Folding smartphone coming to Europe

Xiaomi is bringing its Mix Flip folding smartphone to Europe. It is characterised by its large external display and comparatively large battery.

The outer display of the Mix Fold measures 4.01 inches diagonally. This makes it larger than the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Oppo Flip N3. The Razr Ultra 50 comes in at exactly 4 inches, a similar size - though Motorola may still not allowed to sell smartphones in Germany. The Honor Magic V Flip also offers 4 inches - but is not yet officially available in Europe.

Large displays and top hardware

The Mix Flip's AMOLED external display gives you access to the smartphone's apps, although not all of them are optimised for the format. The resolution is very high at 1392 × 1208 pixels. The pixel density is 460 ppi and the maximum refresh rate is 120 hertz. The peak brightness - which is only reached by individual pixels for a short time - is 3000 nits.

All apps can be accessed via the external display - here you can see the Chinese version of the Mix Flip.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The AMOLED display inside also achieves up to 3000 nits and 460 ppi. The 2912 × 1224 pixels are spread over a diagonal of 6.86 inches. The refresh rate can be dynamically adjusted from 1 to 120 hertz on request.

The inner display can also be used folded.

Source: Jan Johannsen

Xiaomi is using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's current top chipset, which can be found in almost all top smartphones from 2024. It is supported by twelve gigabytes of RAM. The internal storage space of 512 gigabytes cannot be expanded.

telephoto camera instead of ultra-wide angle

The two cameras on the back of the Mix Flip are integrated into the outer display. Both have a resolution of 50 megapixels. The main camera uses the Light Fusion 800 image sensor, has an aperture of f/1.7 and a focal length of 23 millimetres converted to 35 mm format. The telephoto camera has a focal length of 47 millimetres - equivalent to a 2x optical zoom - and f/2.0. Xiaomi does not reveal which sensor it uses. Both can easily be used for selfies with the external display.

The two cameras on the outside are also ideal for selfies.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The classic selfie camera in the inner display offers a resolution of 32 megapixels and has an f/2.0 aperture. Xiaomi does not specify a focal length for it, but only a viewing angle of 89.6 degrees.

The battery of the Mix Flip is comparatively large for a folding smartphone at 4780 mAh. It accepts up to 67 watts when charging via USB-C cable. However, the power supply unit must support Xiaomi's HyperCharge fast charging technology for this.

In Europe, different apps are pre-installed than on this Chinese version of the Mix Flip.

Source: Jan Johannsen

HyperOS is pre-installed as the operating system. More precisely: Android 14 with numerous customisations from Xiaomi. Software updates will be available for four years and security updates for five years.

Price and availability

Xiaomi has a recommended retail price of 1299 francs/euros for the Mix Flip. This makes it significantly more expensive than Samsung's current folding smartphone Galaxy Z Flip6. This is somewhat smaller in comparison, both in terms of the housing and the displays. Samsung has also installed an ultra-wide-angle camera and not a telephoto camera. The Galaxy also has a smaller battery (4000 mAh) that only charges with up to 25 watts. Both smartphones use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

In Switzerland, there is still a promotion at the start of sales. If you decide quickly enough, you can get an Electric Scooter 4 Lite (2nd gen) for free with your Mix Flip.