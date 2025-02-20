News + Trends 6 2

You can do your laundry in this cocktail

Darina Schweizer Translation: machine translated 20.2.2025

Are there people who don't accidentally spill their drink on clothes, but wash them directly with it? Probably very soon.

Seductive kitchen fragrances have long since conquered the world of scented candles and perfumes. There are aroma lights that smell of cupcakes, caramel popcorn and banana bread or scented water that envelop you in pizza and bacon odours. Who wouldn't want to stroll through the streets as a Pizza Rustica and receive compliments like: "You smell so good, I could eat you up"!!!

Now there's another absurdity: the detergent Midnight Grind, which smells like an espresso martini.

No coffee stains

According to the manufacturer, the detergent is said to exude the "elegant aroma" of the popular cocktail - with notes of vanilla, chocolate, smooth vodka, citrus zest (the outer peel of citrus fruits) and nutty accents. Sounds fragrant, but will the shirt come out clean after the wash (pun intended)?

If the sales promises are to be believed, the formula is powerful and ensures a clean wash - even without synthetic colourants, which are mainly used for marketing purposes. Cost: Depending on the container size between 19 and 32 US dollars. In other words, between 17 and 29 francs.

A mess like this should not be left on your clothes after washing.

Source: Dmytro Sheremeta/Shutterstock

Who likes it

The question remains: Why should you smell like a cocktail, of all things? Does the smell of coffee give you an extra energy boost when you get dressed in the morning? Or does an evening dress that smells like an espresso martini remind you of the last lively party?

"As long as the coffee doesn't soon smell like washing powder ...", says my barista and coffee nerd boss. Sean Connery would probably have shown more enthusiasm back then. After all, the clothes in the Espresso Martini detergent are shaken - not stirred.

What do you think of detergents, perfumes and the like that smell like food and drink? Tell us in a comment.

Header image: Maksym Fesenko/Shutterstock

