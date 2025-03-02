News + Trends 8 2

You like to put this smartphone in your child's hand

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 2.3.2025

HMD presents its first smartphone for children and teenagers at the MWC technology trade fair. With the HMD Fusion X1, parents define which apps and functions their offspring can use and when.

The latest smartphone model from HMD was developed in collaboration with the Norwegian security company Xplora. Thanks to special software, parents can set exactly what content their children are allowed to consume and when. This should enable safe and healthy use of a smartphone even at a young age.

The HMD Fusion itself was presented by HMD some time ago. Our colleague Jan Johannsen has tested it in detail and found the concept rather than the hardware to be good. The device could still be interesting for children.

Only the software of the HMD Fusion X1 is new and tailored to children.

Source: Michelle Brändle

The safety software on the HMD Fusion X1

The software was developed in collaboration with Xplora. The Norwegian company is known for its smartwatch software for children and has developed this further as an app for HMD. It offers parents a simple and safe way to protect their children when using their smartphones. The app is also so deeply integrated into the system that it cannot be removed even if the device is reset.

These are the current functions:

Social media and browser: Here parents can define when and whether which functions are activated.

Secure calls and messages: Only the contacts authorised here in advance can be used.

GPS tracking and safety zones: Parents are notified as soon as their child leaves a defined zone.

Stay-focused mode: Distractions can be blocked for a certain period of time, for example when the children are at school or sleeping.

Parents can use the app to block or temporarily deactivate various smartphone functions - for example, when the children should be asleep.

Source: Michelle Brändle

In addition to the app, HMD is integrating another technology from SafeToNet this summer. The real-time protection is designed to protect children from inappropriate content. The software is called "HarmBlock" and is based on an AI-supported content check. Harmful content is blocked directly before it is even displayed. The software is not an additional app and therefore cannot be circumvented.

The smartphone should still be fun

The smartphone can be upgraded for the next generation with various covers. For example, HMD is showing a case with a ring light for selfies and videos. Another case can be used like a gaming controller. However, this currently only works with games from a rather unknown streaming platform called "Blacknut".

Additional cases are designed to provide more fun, for example with a ring light that can be folded out.

Source: Michelle Brändle

"Kids need that security.": Drew Barrymore tells

HMD seems to be very serious about its commitment to a sensible approach to smartphone technology for children and young people. That's why the Finnish company announced a collaboration with actress Drew Barrymore at the MWC - and brought her on stage for the keynote speech. Barrymore is also an entrepreneur and, more importantly, a mother of two. She talks about how she was moulded in her childhood. She had no rules, no boundaries. That didn't do her any good and she feels that this is extremely important, especially in the digital world. This is why she has now launched the Wildflower project. The aim is to redefine digital habits. The project will be put into practice in collaboration with HMD. Incidentally, the actress's two daughters, aged 11 and 13, do not yet have a smartphone.

Actress Drew Barrymore is also in favour of child-safe use of modern technology.

Source: Michelle Brändle

HMD has long been committed to changing attitudes towards smartphones and usage habits. For this reason, feature phones for a "digital detox" such as the Barbie phone or the boring phone have been created.

Background information Can the Barbie Phone force me into digital detox? by Michelle Brändle

Prices and availability

The Fusion X1 should be available in May. HMD has not yet revealed any prices. The regular version is available from us for just under 200 francs or euros.

Smartphones EUR 242,74 HMD Fusion 128 GB, Black, 6.56", Hybrid Dual SIM, 108 Mpx, 5G 2

Header image: Michelle Brändle

I like this article! 8 people like this article







