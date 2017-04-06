Bose QuietComfort 20 [iOS Remote]
ANC, 16 h, Wireless
Bose QuietComfort 20 [iOS Remote]
ANC, 16 h, Wireless
Excellent headphones - noise reduction is very effective on the train/plane. Very comfortable and they stay in my ears (normal in ear headphones usually fall out for me). Not cheap, but if you can justify the price you won't be disappointed. Like most headphones, the plastic plug at the end is a potential weakpoint, and I'd have preferred a metal one. I had one pair where this broke.
Pro
Contra
The videos are informative and entertaining; after watching one, I usually play run3online.io
The quality of these headphones is top-notch! I can relate to that review
Regards,
Jake
flowerdeliveryaustria.at/