Excellent pair of noise cancelling headphones if you're ok with price

Excellent headphones - noise reduction is very effective on the train/plane. Very comfortable and they stay in my ears (normal in ear headphones usually fall out for me). Not cheap, but if you can justify the price you won't be disappointed. Like most headphones, the plastic plug at the end is a potential weakpoint, and I'd have preferred a metal one. I had one pair where this broke. more