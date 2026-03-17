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8500 mAh: Xiaomi gives the Poco X8 Pro Max a damn big battery

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 17.3.2026

No matter how big your battery is, the one in the slim Poco X8 Pro Max is bigger. Apart from chunky outdoor smartphones, I can't think of any model with a larger battery capacity.

The largest battery in a Poco smartphone

The silicon-carbon battery of the Poco X8 Pro Max has a capacity of 8500 mAh in Europe - in other regions it even reaches 9000 mAh. But even in this country, that is 1200 mAh more than the OnePlus 15, which lasted 24 hours in continuous operation. Xiaomi specifies a usage time of two days for its new smartphone. According to my experience with the OnePlus 15, this is not unrealistic

This schematic illustration suggests that the battery in the Poco X8 Pro Max consists of two battery cells.

Source: Poco

Xiaomi has not yet revealed how long charging takes. It accepts up to 100 watts via the company's own HyperCharge fast charging technology. This should keep the charging process within reasonable limits. Alternatively, the smartphone also supports «Power Delivery 3.0», which also transfers up to 100 watts.

The Poco X8 Pro Max does not support wireless charging. Instead, it charges other devices via cable with up to 27 watts. The battery is also said to be long-lasting and still have 80 per cent of its capacity after 1600 charging cycles.

View of the back of the Poco X8 Pro Max.

Source: Poco

The large battery doesn't take up much space. With dimensions of 162.9 × 77.9 × 8.2 millimetres and a weight of 218 grammes, the Poco X8 Pro Max is not a compact smartphone, but it doesn't stand out from the crowd either.

The equipment only makes compromises with the cameras

The 6.83-inch AMOLED display offers a resolution of 2772 × 1280 pixels and achieves a refresh rate of 120 hertz. The brightness reaches up to 2000 nits in «High Brightness Mode» While Gorilla Glass 7i protects the screen from scratches, the entire smartphone is dust and waterproof in accordance with IP68.

With the Dimensity 9500s from Mediatek, the smartphone should have more than enough power for everyday tasks. It is supported by twelve gigabytes of RAM. The internal memory is either 256 or 512 gigabytes in size.

The colour variants of the Poco X8 Pro Max.

Source: Poco

In order to achieve the mid-range price, Xiaomi has to make savings somewhere. The choice fell on the camera system. A telephoto camera is missing and the ultra-wide-angle camera with its 8 megapixels is only likely to deliver usable images in daylight. The 50 megapixel main camera, on the other hand, should always deliver good photos with the Light Fusion 600 image sensor. The front camera takes selfies with 20 megapixels.

The Poco X8 Pro Max comes with HyperOS 3 and therefore Android 16. The smartphone will receive four years of operating system updates and six years of security updates.

Poco X8 Pro: everything one size smaller

The Poco X8 Pro Max does not come alone: With the Poco X8 Pro, Xiaomi has also introduced a cheaper sister model with slightly inferior features. It is also smaller and lighter and comes with a «Iron Man Edition» with the superhero on the back.

The Iron Man Edition of the Poco X8 Pro.

Source: Poco

The Poco X8 Pro has the smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED display and a slightly weaker chipset with the Dimensity 8500-Ultra. It is supported by eight or twelve gigabytes of RAM. The battery is still very large at 6500 mAh, but smaller than the Pro Max. The camera system is identical in terms of key data, but a different image sensor is used in the main camera with the Sony IMX882.

The green version of the Poco X8 Pro, which comes in the same colours as the Max version.

Source: Poco

Price and availability

In Germany, the recommended retail price for the Poco X8 Pro Max is 529.90 or 579.90 euros, depending on the memory size. The X8 Pro is available from 399.90 euros. Its «Iron Man Edition» is 20 euros more expensive than the same storage variant without the special design and costs 499.90 euros. I do not have prices for Switzerland. I hope that the devices will also be available here in the next few weeks.

Header image: Poco

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