A cargo ship for the construction table: Bluebrixx presents a large-scale model

Kim Muntinga
9.12.2025
Translation: machine translated

More than 5000 components, almost one metre long: Bluebrixx is expanding its harbour range with an impressive cargo ship. The BB-Line model sets new standards in maritime building block construction and completes a realistic harbour scene for the first time.

An elongated hull, stacked containers, a striking bridge superstructure: The new BB-Line ship from Bluebrixx looks like it's sailing straight into a terminal block harbour. Except that this model with more than 5000 parts can itself become the centre of an entire scene.

A model in large format

The container ship comes with a total of 5012 components, making it one of the largest sets in the manufacturer's maritime range. At 76 centimetres long, 17.4 centimetres wide and 35.7 centimetres high, it is on a scale that is significantly larger than typical brick-built ships. The size characterises the entire construction process: the hull is built in several reinforced sections, which together form a stable, almost one-metre-long basic structure.

The deck is then realised as a continuous surface, which is later divided by the containers. These are each created as separate building units and can be freely arranged or stacked to different heights. This allows you to vary loading patterns or reuse individual containers in other harbour models without the ship itself falling apart into modules.

Construction with industrial clarity

The design follows the logic of modern cargo ships: The bridge section has a multi-level design and replicates radar and communication modules as well as the striking silhouette of contemporary container ships.

The freighter in XL format shows the typical lines of modern container ships, including stacked modules along the main deck.
Source: Bluebrixx

The ship's bridge is located inside, with a deck with two seats, a bench seat and a staircase leading to the lower section. This section is not directly accessible, but can be seen through the transparent windows of the bridge. Below the container area, there is also an implied ship's deck, which is visible via an open deck section and gives the model additional depth.

A missing centre in the range

Bluebrixx has released numerous harbour models in recent years: container cranes, terminal buildings, tugs and transport vehicles. What has been missing until now is a real cargo ship that matches the scale of these sets and at the same time has enough mass to credibly complete a harbour facility. The BB-Line ship now fulfils precisely this role.

I can't tell you yet if and when we will receive this set. However, I can announce that we have added Bluebrixx as an official partner in the shop and the first sets are available from us. You can find them here.

Header image: Bluebrixx

11 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Kim Muntinga
Editor
Kim.Muntinga@galaxus.de

My interests are varied, I just like to enjoy life. Always on the lookout for news about darts, gaming, films and series.

