"A Minecraft Movie": first teaser shows silly block world

The first moving images from the video game film adaptation "A Minecraft Movie" show a weird world of blocks. The mix of live-action film and animation is no less strange.

The fact that the sandbox computer game "Minecraft" is getting its own cinema film already sounds weird - or rather angular. The moving images in the first teaser look particularly silly due to the angular animals that can hardly be disturbed. In the film's story, four human outsiders enter a block world via a portal, where they not only have to deal with sneaky zombies, but also with a gang of pigs.

The main roles are played by Jack Black, who proudly introduces himself as "I am Steve!", and Jason Momoa. The film also stars Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Jennifer Coolidge. Whether the film will succeed in attracting families to the cinemas will be revealed in April 2025.

What the hell?

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

What do you think: Does "A Minecraft Movie" have the potential to rival films like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"?