A plan for doing the dishes: V-Zug charges extra for special functions

V-Zug is introducing a plan for its dishwashers. If you want to use special functions, you have to pay extra. The same applies to washing machines and tumble dryers. What do competitors say?

As V-Zug confirmed to SRF consumer magazine "Espresso", there is now a paid plan for special washing programmes on the company's dishwashers. These can be activated via a smartphone app - for example, the "Intensive Plus" option for "demanding cleaning tasks". V-Zug calls the additional programmes "V-Upgrade". What catches the eye is that the machine is already capable of running this programme on the hardware side.

Dishwasher is not a special case

Washing machines for textiles and the associated dryers are also sometimes already equipped with functions that are located behind a paywall. At least those from V-Zug. And this has been the case since 2021.

AdoraSink V6000 is one of the appliances with a paywall function

Source: V-train

The Swiss manufacturer tells "Espresso" that the reason for this subscription model is an "additional option for customising household appliances". The basic functions are still included in the scope of purchase, but customers are free to purchase additional services. The plan currently costs 12 francs per year. According to V-Zug, this plan is working well. Moreover, no price adjustments are currently planned.

Critics, meanwhile, fear that functions that were previously free will eventually disappear behind a paywall. However, there is no evidence of this so far.

Competitors pursue different strategies

Smart appliances are also on sale at competitors. For example at Miele or Electrolux. The German manufacturer already has smart ovens in its portfolio. Washing machines and dryers are set to follow in 2025 - but you can unlock the additional functions and updates free of charge via the app, as Miele states. Electrolux does not have any paid plans either.