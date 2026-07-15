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A virtual guardrail keeps "Carrera Hybrid" on track

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 15.7.2026

Carrera announces the next update for its hybrid app. A virtual guardrail and a live minimap expand the racing system. Carrera also brings six new GT3 liveries from BMW, Porsche and Ford.

A virtual guardrail will correct the steering at the edge of the track in the future. Carrera doesn't need new plastic parts for this. The function will come with the next update of the Hybrid app.

Free ride to the edge

With Carrera Hybrid, the cars drive without a fixed track. You can use the entire width of the track, overtake and continue driving off the track. The new mode "Virtual Guardrail" does not change the basic concept, but helps beginners to no longer accidentally leave the track. According to Carrera, the concept is intended to sensibly combine driving assistance and free driving.

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A new race dashboard with a live mini-map is intended to provide a better overview. The map shows all opponents on the track. How useful the function is in a race depends on your control. With a controller, the view remains clear. If you control via smartphone, the map will probably be more distracting.

Carrera

Update for more control, overview and reliability

According to Carrera, a lot of feedback from the beta test and the community has been incorporated into the updates. The update also changes how the app reacts to driving off the track. If a car goes off the track when cutting a corner, the app will brake later than before. Carrera leaves open how much additional leeway it grants. For time penalties, however, the company lowers the tolerance so that championships and online races become fairer.

Carrera also fixes errors in the lap counter, vehicle tracking and race start. In addition, the app is supposed to warn early of a weak Bluetooth connection.

Carrera

Six "new" cars

Carrera is expanding the selection with six vehicles. Two new paint finishes for the BMW M4 GT3 and the Porsche 911 GT3 R are already available. Two variants of the Ford Mustang GT3 will follow in August.

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Carrera is not introducing new vehicle types. The new additions only expand the visual selection and do not bring any new technology.

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The Ferrari set comes later and will be more expensive

The starter set "Speedcore Challenge", announced in January for July, is delayed. The two Ferrari 296 GT3s are now scheduled to be released in autumn and will be more expensive. The RRP increases from 149.99 euros to 159.99 euros. Carrera does not provide an explanation in the press release.

Carrera

Thus, the app update remains the essential innovation. The virtual guardrail, the better overview and the adjusted penalties target the areas that matter in everyday racing.

Which innovation is most important to you: the virtual guardrail, the mini-map or the additional vehicles? Write it in the comments.

Header image: Lorenz Keller

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